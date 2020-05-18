How would it work, what are the models and who would benefit?

What is the heavy factors per video game design?
This design considers the amount of of a group’s staying suits resulted from be dipped into residence or away. The system gives a typical variety of factors for residence suits and away matches, and increases them throughout a 38- video game period. Those 2 standards are after that combined.
What would it suggest?
In the Premier League, Tottenham would surface in 8th rather than Arsenal, who would be far better offered by a basic factors per video game design. At the base of the table, West Ham would fall under the transfer area, permitting Bournemouth to relocate right into 17 th. Unlike in factors per video game, Peterborough would stay in the League One play-off areas, with Portsmouth quiting.
Premier League
Champions: Liverpool
Champions League *: Leicester City, Chelsea, Manchester United
Europa League: Sheffield United, Wolves, Tottenham Hotspur
Relegated: West Ham United, Aston Villa, Bournemouth
*Assuming Manchester City’s Champions League restriction is supported
Championship
Champions: Leeds United
Promoted: West Bromwich Albion
Play- offs: Fulham, Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Preston
Relegated: Barnsley, Luton Town, Charlton
League One
Champions: Coventry City
Promoted: Rotherham United
Play- offs: Oxford, Fleetwood, Peterborough, Wycombe
Relegated: Bolton Wanderers, Southend, Tranmere Rovers
League Two
Champions: Swindon Town
Promoted: Crewe Alexandra
Play- offs: Plymouth, Cheltenham, Exeter, Colchester
Bottom: Stevenage