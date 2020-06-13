How women were left behind amid plans for Project Restart

Few were astonished when the Women’s Super League and Championship were officially ended on May 25 – however the Premier League’s return has reignited wonder about what might have been.

Imagine if women’s football had returned having its own tv deal, enjoying a spotlight it have not had considering that the sport contains workers leaving the munitions factories through the First World War to play facing crowds exceeding 40,000. But as time wore on, the cancellation felt inevitable. Liverpool, relegated to the Championship on points per game, were the decision’s lone critic.

Lewes’s prediction that it might have taken just £3 million in order to complete the remaining 82 WSL and Championship matches revealed what lengths we are from true equality, given many women’s teams are branches of rich clubs which have thrown themselves behind Project Restart. But there were practical concerns, too: in the part-time Championship, many players are fundamental workers, their importance undiminished despite an easing of lockdown. If clubs cannot fund coronavirus testing, the debate was a non-starter.

Women’s football must now turn to its next steps. The WSL have not yet even completed two full seasons as a specialist league. With the retained and released lists come the reminder that these are women with far less job security than their male counterparts. Many players have left other jobs for football. With budgets probably be slashed, coronavirus presents still another crossroads.

“It’s a bit of a waiting game,” says Fern Whelan, released by Brighton. “I’m also a physiotherapist, so at the moment that will be my main source of income without knowing what’s going to happen football-wise. I’m taking time out to figure out what I want to do: go to work, or still play football but part time, focusing on work because it offers me a bit more security? Coronavirus has definitely thrown everything up in the air.”

Whelan had already in the pipeline to leave Brighton ahead of the pandemic, “[but] it’s left a couple of players in limbo. It’s just a wait to see when teams have budgets, if they’re going to sign players. It might be that some people will need to simply take wage cuts”.

Whelan used the break to analyze alternative career paths, launching a speaking in public business tackling athlete mental health issues. “I speak to a counsellor – I stayed in regular contact to manage any heightened anxiety I was going through,” she explains. “We wanted to play, but only when it was safe. The WSL couldn’t allow it to be [so] that it was safe for us to play. It was taken completely out of our hands, and sometimes that’s among the harder what to take. We put lots of hard work into make sure we were planning to be fit. It was completely cut short. That was a shame, the way in which it all ended. I’ve maybe not seen any one of my team-mates since.”

The vast majority of WSL clubs operate with significant financial losses, but a range of financial models – some women’s teams depend on funding from their men’s clubs, the others are nearer to self-sustaining – are deployed across the league. Manchester City’s accounts show that 79.2 % of their 2018-19 income originated from sponsorship, a move that more women’s teams may need to replicate if play moves behind closed doors. The WSL central development fund accounted for 10 %, gate receipts six and broadcasting four.

“The impact that coronavirus could have is about the pool of sponsors shrinking further,” says Dr Beth Clarkson, of the University of Portsmouth. “Companies who previously desired to invest in women’s football may possibly no longer maintain a budget to do so. We believe that marketing departments must look towards innovative solutions.

“In the short term, crowdfunding can be successful. This may be one example where women’s football looks to steady the ship in these financially turbulent times. However, we have to ensure endeavours like that don’t increase gender inequality.

“The importance of sponsorship in women’s football is bracketed across the other investments. It’s not merely about the pool of sponsors shrinking, but in addition whether the investment from the FA will continue in the same manner. The financial strain on men’s football could mean reduced investment.

“If women’s football is played behind closed doors next season, there will be fewer opportunities to generate match-day income. It’s all related.”