How will Turkey respond to Egypt’s intervention in Libya? – Middle East Monitor

The Egyptian parliament settled on Monday to authorise President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to send out the army on fight objectives abroad to“defend Egyptian national security” The relocation came as the date approaches for the military operation anticipated to be introduced by the worldwide acknowledged Government of National Accord (GNA) to free the cities of Sirte and Al-Jafra from the forces devoted to abandoner Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his mercenaries.

Analysts think that this enhances the possibility of a clash in between Turkey and Egypt in Libya, triggering speculation about possible circumstances in the occasion that the Egyptian army does cross into its North African neighbour. How will Ankara respond to Egypt’s intervention targeting Turkey’s military existence in Libya and its GNA ally in Tripoli?

If the Egyptian army does go into Libyan area to assistance Haftar’s forces, the crisis would not be in between Egypt and Turkey, however in between Egypt andLibya In other words, the conflict will not be Arab-Turkish, however Arab-Arab It will be in between forces supporting revolutionaries and mercenaries implicated of war criminal activities and severe infractions versus civilians, and genuine forces of a federal government that represents the Libyan individuals and is acknowledged by the UN. Egyptian soldiers will not be dealing with Turkish soldiers, they will face Libyans, the beneficiaries of the famous liberty fighter Omar Al-Mukhtar.

READ: How the Libyan dispute exposed world condition and political hypocrisy

Turkey does not desire direct conflict with Egypt, nor with any other Islamic nation, no matter the distinctions they might have. It thinks that this kind of conflict diminishes the 2 sides included and serves the interests of other powers. Moreover, the Egyptian army is, after all, the army of the Egyptian individuals, although today it has actually ended up being an instrument of the coup leaders who do not represent the will of individuals. Tomorrow, however, the army might belong to a democratically chosen federal government to serve the interests of Egypt and the Islamic country. Nevertheless, Turkey will not be reluctant to respond to any attack versus its forces in Libya.

< img data-attachment-id ="263595" data-permalink ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20171102-libyas-haftar-arrives-in-cairo-in-an-unexpected-visit/2017_5-11-khalifa-hafter-sisi130517_epo_00-1/" data-orig-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017_5-11-Khalifa-Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00-1.jpg?fit=1200%2C800&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="0" data-image-meta=" {"aperture": "5.6","credit":(************************************ ),"camera":"NIKON D4S","caption":"","created_timestamp":"1494663072","copyright":"", "focal_length":"36","iso":"1250","shutter_speed":"0.008","title":"", "orientation":"1"}" data-image-title ="2017_5-11- Khalifa Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00 (1)" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017_5-11-Khalifa-Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00-1.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017_5-11-Khalifa-Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00-1.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" class ="size-full wp-image-263595 jetpack-lazy-image" alt="EgyptianPresidentAbdelFattahAl-Sisi consults withCommander of theLibyan nationwide armyFieldMarshalKhalifaHaftar,inCairo,Egypt, on13May2017[Egyptian President Office/Apaimages]" width ="933" height ="622" data-recalc-dims ="1" srcset ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017_5-11-Khalifa-Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00-1.jpg?w=1200&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 1200w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017_5-11-Khalifa-Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00-1.jpg?resize=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 500w" data-lazy-sizes ="(max-width: 933px) 100vw, 933px" src ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017_5-11-Khalifa-Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00-1.jpg?resize=933.5%2C622&is-pending-load=1#038;quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1"/ > < img data-attachment-id ="263595" data-permalink ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20171102-libyas-haftar-arrives-in-cairo-in-an-unexpected-visit/2017_5-11-khalifa-hafter-sisi130517_epo_00-1/" data-orig-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017_5-11-Khalifa-Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00-1.jpg?fit=1200%2C800&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="0" data-image-meta =" {"aperture":"5.6","credit":"","camera":"NIKON D4S","caption":"","created_timestamp":"1494663072","copyright":"","focal_length":"36","iso":"1250","shutter_speed":"0.008","title":"","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title ="2017_5-11- Khalifa Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00 (1)" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017_5-11-Khalifa-Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00-1.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017_5-11-Khalifa-Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00-1.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" class ="size-full wp-image-263595" src ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017_5-11-Khalifa-Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00-1.jpg?resize=933.5%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" alt =" EgyptianPresident AbdelFattahAl-Sisi consults withCommander of theLibyan nationwide armyFieldMarshalKhalifaHaftar,in Cairo,(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************ )on 13May2017[Egyptian President Office/Apaimages]" width ="933" height ="622" srcset ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017_5-11-Khalifa-Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00-1.jpg?w=1200&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 1200w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017_5-11-Khalifa-Hafter-sisi130517_EPO_00-1.jpg?resize=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 500w" sizes ="(max-width: 933px) 100vw, 933px" data-recalc-dims =(*************************************************************************** )/ >

(********** )There are constants embraced byAnkara that can not be deserted, such as the requirementto maintain the territorial stability ofLibya andto obstacle effortsto partition the nation.Itwill definitely support the GNA militarily and technically by offering it with weapons, devices, training and specialist assistance within the structure of bilateral contracts and typical interests.Its diplomats are likewise on hand to support the federal governmentinTripoli

No matter whatSisi and his assistants might declare, anyEgyptianinterventioninLibyawill be invalid and versus thewill and interests of theLibyan individuals.This is among the factors for the confusioninCairo, which stated that it was all setto arm and train theLibyan people, and after that withdrawed this hazard after the criticism of the worldwide neighborhood andLibya’s neighbours.The possible“Somali-isation” of the nationin a bloody civil warwill not just threaten those neighbouring states, consisting ofEgypt, howeverwill likewise present a significant hazardto the security ofEurope

Nobodyin Turkey is waiting on itto be dragged into an unpredictable military experience, due to the fact that it is led by a democratically chosen civilian president who has long experiencein federal government, unlikeEgypt, which is ruled by a coup-leading general who does not have the most affordable level of political, diplomatic and financial abilities and experience, and is surrounded by a group of fools, sycophants and negligent princes.Sisi is leading his nation from failureto failure.Furthermore,PresidentRecepTayyipErdogan checks out worldwide and local balances thoroughly and utilizes them effectivelyin favour ofTurkeyHe would unquestionably have no problemin turning the tables onSisi if theEgyptian army crosses intoLibya

READ:Israel is worried about the growingEgyptian army andSisi’s instability

Sisi might still start, however,in the hope of challengingTurkey’s assistance for the GNA, however he might be shocked by his program being besieged byEuropean,Arab and evenAfrican nations.Cairo is most likely keeping an eye onTurkish diplomacy, such as the tripartite conference a couple of days ago that combinedDefenceMinisterHulusiAkar withQatar’sMinister ofDefenceKhalidAl -Attiyah andLibyanMinister of theInteriorFathiBashagha; and the latter’s conferenceinAnkara withAkar and theMalteseInterior(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )ByronCamilleriMoreover,MulatuTeshomeWirtu, the unique envoy of theEthiopian PrimeMinisterAbiyAhmed, has actually gone toAnkara andTurkishForeignMinisterMevlutCavusoglu has actually visitedAfrica

A basic contrast in between the variety of ships, airplane and tanks thatEgypt andTurkey each havein orderto anticipate the most likely result of a fight is most likely to be deceiving.Armies depend upon political and diplomatic manoeuvresto direct them properly and efficiently.When all of these aspects are thought about, then the balance is plainlyin Turkey’s favour.

This post initially appearedinArabicinArabi21 on 22July2020

The views revealedin this post belongto the author and do not always show the editorial policy ofMiddleEastMonitor