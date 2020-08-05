How will the US protect tech companies in trade deals?

FEET premium customers can click here to get Trade Secrets by e-mail

Hello there from Washington, where the huge story continues to be TikTok and its talks with Microsoft as the US administration continues gunning for the Chinese- owned social networks business.

In other news, UK trade secretary Liz Truss has actually silently rolled into town without much excitement to hold her very first in person conferences with US trade agent Bob Lighthizer, as talks go into the 2nd week of round 3. According to UK-based tabloid The Sun, Truss brought a bottle of Hendrick’s gin with her in an effort to encourage Lighthizer not to put tariffs on the Great British beverage. We’ll learn next week, when the US is arranged to reveal more tariffs associated with the Boeing/Airbus disagreement, if that tactic worked.

The primary piece today is on tech companies, the concern of liability for material and how that is playing out in trade offers. Our chart of the day takes a look at Gulf states’ dependence on grain imports, while today’s individual in the news is Zhang Yiming, president of TikTok owner ByteDance.