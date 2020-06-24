How will my hair appointment change from July 4?

What will I have to do before an appointment?

According to Catherine Handcock, director of the British Beauty Council, consumers will likely be asked “to complete a lengthy online wellness questionnaire to ensure they are healthy – and have been in the seven days prior – before any appointments.”

Will I have to wait long before I will secure an appointment?

With strict social distancing measures, most salons will probably operate at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity compared to pre-lockdown. This means you’ll be able to see your regular hairdresser, but don’t depend on an appointment as soon as doors open. “I’m planning on our teams operating on a shift basis,” says Luke Hersheson, who owns a salon in London. “There’ll be a rota to distance contact between staff.”

To help with demand, salons might offer longer opening hours, and many have set up appointment waiting lists. Contact your hairdresser to see when you can be put into any priority list. Once you’ve had your appointment, it’s likely you’ll need certainly to make the next appointment on line or over the telephone once you go back home.

Will I need to wear a mask and gloves?

The minimum requirements suggested by the British Beauty Council apply just to the hairdressers and salon staff. They suggest face masks with varying degrees of protectiveness for each sector. Nail technicians, for instance, who face clients and are excessively close contact, would be advised to wear heavy-duty masks which work well for four hours, also to wear hair tied back again to reduce the odds of touching their faces.

Of course, you may decide to wear a mask your self. At his salon in London, the colourist Josh Wood is discussing plans to offer masks and gloves to all customers on arrival, as well as creating a ‘one-way’ route round the salon to limit personal contact.

Will I still get all the trimmings of a salon experience?

In some salons you may be needed to leave your belongings in a locker, and sadly there’s little chance of a cup of tea with a magazine while you await your appointment: customers will be advised to come at their allotted time and go straight through to their appointment making use of their designated hairdresser.

Will my haircut cost more?

“It’s possible,” says Keith Conniford, the registrar of the Hair & Barber Council, though this will be up to individual salons to determine. “But it will probably only be between £2.50 to £5 [more] per hair appointment. This is basically because the personal protective equipment required will cost salons lots of money, and even if salons are operating at 50 % capacity, the fixed costs are still exactly the same.” When you do go to purchase your haircut, it will likely be card payments only.

Can I still have a blow-dry?

Many hairdressers that have already opened in America and across Europe are operating with reduced treatment lists. This includes a lowering of the number of blow dries, or none at all. It has been suggested that as hairdryers blast air particles freely around the salons, it compromises the safety of the area. You might not get your usual hair wash, either: many salons are operating on a dry cut and colour basis only, so there won’t function as usual perks like a head massage, either.

Is there such a thing I should be looking out for?

“Customers should be more aware and alarmed if they feel something’s not right,” says Millie Kendall, Chief Executive of the British Beauty Council. “If you go into a store and they have testers out, or the counter is dirty, you should walk straight out again. The consumer will help to get certain areas regulated.”

When will things get back to normal?

“We think it will take 16-18 months to get things back to what we consider ‘normal’, but it’s a tough road ahead,” says Hersheson. “One thing is for sure – salons are based on making people feel great, so that’s still very much a big priority. It’s just about doing it safely, hygienically and making customers feel completely confident coming into a salon again.”