How will England line up without Ben Stokes against Pakistan? | Cricket News





How will England line up without Ben Stokes in Southampton?

England have been without Ben Stokes’ bowling – save for four key overs – in their last two Tests and will be without Stokes full stop for their next two.

The talismanic all-rounder is heading to his birthplace of New Zealand for family reasons and will miss the final two games of the #raisethebat series against Pakistan in Southampton, the first of which starts on Thursday.