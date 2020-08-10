How will England line up without Ben Stokes against Pakistan? | Cricket News

By
Jasyson
-

Crawley for Stokes looks the obvious selection, but will the latter’s absence trigger even more changes?

Last Updated: 10/08/20 8:53pm

How will England line up without Ben Stokes in Southampton?

England have been without Ben Stokes’ bowling – save for four key overs – in their last two Tests and will be without Stokes full stop for their next two.

The talismanic all-rounder is heading to his birthplace of New Zealand for family reasons and will miss the final two games of the #raisethebat series against Pakistan in Southampton, the first of which starts on Thursday.

England vs Pakistan

August 13, 2020,…

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR