How will Champions League and Europa League draws work? | Football News





The Champions League and Europa League draws will be held at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland

The Champions League and Europa League are scheduled to close out as ‘mini’ tournaments in August, so instead of UEFA preparing Wembley for the Euro 2020 final, on Friday it will be conducting draws for European club football’s two major competitions.

So how will all of it work?

In Nyon, UEFA will make three draws for both the Champions League and the Europa League.

The Champions League will play out as an eight-team knockout tournament taking place in Lisbon between August 12-23.

They’ll draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and to determine who will function as ‘home’ side although this really is purely administrative, as not merely are the games all in Lisbon, they’ll also be one-legged ties.

It’s the same draw format for the Europa League except that competition’s mini tournament takes place in Germany between August 10-21.

There’s hook difference because the matches aren’t based in one city just like the Champions League. Duisburg, Gelsenkirchen, Dusseldorf and Cologne will all stage games, with Cologne hosting the final on August 21.

How do the British clubs stand?

Before the draws for the quarter-finals and finals can be made, a number of outstanding last-16 ties have to be completed as the lockdown prevented a few second leg matches from taking place in both UEFA competitions.

Who will lift the Champions League trophy in Lisbon on August 23?

Chelsea and Manchester City still have second leg matches to play, even though Chelsea will need to accomplish a remarkable comeback as they trail Bayern Munich 3-0, but Manchester City hold a 2-1 advantage over Real Madrid following the first leg in the Bernabeu.

UEFA confirmed on Thursday that the 2nd legs of both competitions will be played at the home grounds, not at neutral venues as have been suggested. The games will take place on August 7 and 8.

In the Europa League, Wolves are in a great position to succeed through to the quarter-finals since they are level at 1-1 with Olympiakos following the first leg which was played in Greece.

Manchester United, barring a miracle from Austrian club LASK, will progress while they have a 5-0 lead from the very first leg.

Rangers’ task looks much tougher while they trail Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 with the 2nd leg ahead in Germany.

Rule amendments

Teams will manage to register no more than three new ‘List A’ players, but each squad is still limited by 25 List A players.

COVID-19 means the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played over one leg

Those players should have been previously registered and eligible to play for the club at domestic level since February 3.

The substitutes rule will mirror what we’ve been seeing the Premier League since June 17, with sides able to make five changes per game and yet another in extra-time.

Women’s Champions League

It’s also worth a reminder of the format for the Women’s Champions League that has been also postponed due to Covid-19.

Lyon would be the current Women’s Champions League holders

From the quarter-finals onwards it will also be an eight-team tournament which takes place in Bilbao and San Sebastian from August 21-30.

The draw for which has already been made out of Glasgow City playing Wolfsburg and Arsenal facing Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

Should Glasgow City progress they might play either Atletico Madrid or Barcelona in the semis while Arsenal would face either Lyon or Bayern Munich.