How will Britain get back to the office? Employers grapple with PM’s plea for workers to return

Boris Johnson’s clarion call for the nation’s workforce to return to offices will fall on deaf ears for swathes of employers and employees, they tell MailOnline.

The Prime Minister urged organizations operating remotely to ‘get back in to work’ to breathe life back in to the cash-starved high street and jump-start the recovery.

He said yesterday: ‘It’s very important that folks should be going back to work when they can now.

‘I want to see more people feeling confident to use the shops, use the restaurants, get back into work, but only when we all follow the guidance.’

But the demand will be shirked by companies which have spent months overhauling to cope remotely – while simultaneously saving a fortune on lofty overheads such as rent and bills.

Instead of embracing a stampede back in to the office, employers grappling with the PM’s announcement have told MailOnline they will tread cautiously.

Yet there is certainly doubt office numbers will ever match pre-crisis levels because firms are reevaluating if they need as much of a physical presence.

Lowri Tan, managing director of baby food brand Little Tummy, which pre-pandemic operated from an office in Soho, said the fledgling company would not be returning.

While acknowledging the advantages of office camaraderie, she said the small team had managed well during the crisis.

She told MailOnline: ‘The driving factor is definitely the money. As a small company, with out the fixed overheads and expenditure, it is not a wise use of company resources whenever we know we could operate effortlessly at home.’

Ian Girling, chief executive Dorset Chamber of Commerce, said Ms Tan’s mindset was in lockstep with small enterprises across the country.

He told MailOnline: ‘As a result of the pandemic organizations will have to think of all of their future working arrangements, and this might be a challenge for businesses juggling the need to have people in the office or working remotely from your home.

‘Undoubtedly, remote working has worked well for some businesses and there are opportunities for some firms to save money moving forward.’

Richard Lim, leader of Retail Economics, said this was a ‘critical’ factor for organizations considering whether to return to the office.

He said bosses would weigh up whether the supposed productivity boost outweighed the savings which many have enjoyed throughout the pandemic.

The expert told MailOnline: ‘That’s an absolutely critical point – whether the levels of demand are adequate enough to make it commercially viable enough to reopen. And that is clearly a really difficult question to answer and lots just do not know.’

An employee with a central London firm that has over 200 staff informed MailOnline we were holding told a week ago their staff would not become returning to the business office for the foreseeable future.

Speaking about the current condition of anonymity the source stated: ‘The main concern is the fact we may need to be back so why hurry?’

They said that the company will be waiting to see how some other firms coped with the return to work just before given the green light for their own personnel.

Mr Lim said the crisis might have jolted a whole rethink for some companies who will keep a few of their team functioning remotely to allow them to downsize plus save money.

Explaining the mindset associated with such companies, Mr Lim said: ‘We probably may need the same amount of room as we do, out of need we maintained to revolves our functioning way toward something which is more digital concentrated and actually, considering that rents are extremely expensive, whenever we have folks coming in typically two-and-a-half days and nights a week and individuals working from home two-and-a half days and nights a week, we all don’t want the room and it can be heading make a substantial saving for many companies.’

Although the PM is intending to entice people back to function, he pressured that it provides to be performed safely to not to drive an additional onslaught associated with the disease.

But Mr Girling accused him or her of ‘mixed messaging’, showing MailOnline: ‘The Prime Minister’s comments have got once again already been extremely complicated for organizations and workers.

‘The mixed text messages are unhelpful when web based doing their particular utmost to adapt plus survive within incredibly challenging circumstances.

‘It is apparent that a few employees will be enthusiastic to get back to the business office while remote control working did very well for others.

Mr Lim believes employees’ willingness to go back to function will differ depending on their particular daily travel.

The expert informed MailOnline: ‘It’s such a circumstance by situation basis, I believe there’s an actual regional variation in companies’ strategies to get folks back to work, plus for workers to move back to work.

‘London, open public transport, making use of the Tube is a very various situation to travelling by simply car.

‘Lots of men and women have different sights about the risk of the virus, just how willing they may be to uncover themselves to potential likelihood of catching that.’

But with numerous offices mothballed during the pandemic, specially smaller kinds, many businesses will not have experienced time to refurbish with social isolating measures.

One company, Dr Rakish Rana, managing movie director of The Clear Coach in London, told MailOnline the return to function next ween ‘can be feasible when companies have got put Covid safety measures within place’.

He extra: ‘Hot-seating might not be an option right this moment, to restrict exposure at the office stations, therefore fixed classed desks just.

‘Also traveling to offices may possibly or be considered a strain about the open public transport program riding more exposure.’

Mr Lim, an employer themself, said: ‘In some regions of my business office I have room between tables, but in most all cases I’ve organized for folks to are available in on alternative days therefore there’s a normal two-metre room and coming from just got cleansers who are arriving every day.’

Edwin Morgan, policy movie director at the Institute associated with Directors which usually represents numerous employers, stated: ‘There’s an actual mix among people seeking to return and people delighted to remain.

‘Some directors will be enthusiastic to deliver their clubs back with each other but will be wary associated with health and safety outcome, and we have got to understand that the present guidance nevertheless encourages home-working wherever possible.

‘A considerable proportion in our members state they want to receive more remote functioning for the long run.’