How West Indies beat England in 2019 to regain Wisden Trophy | Cricket News





Jason Holder led West Indies to a Test sequence win over England in the Caribbean in 2019

West Indies are the Wisden Trophy holders after beating England 2-1 in the Caribbean in early 2019.

Read on to see how they did it as Jason Holder’s males put together to defend the prize behind closed doorways this summer time…

England vs W Indies Live on

Roach rips by means of England

Start as you imply to go on, they are saying. Well, England’s opening to their 2019 tour of the Caribbean actually wasn’t what that they had deliberate, but it surely proved indicative of a massively disappointing sequence.

In the primary Test in Barbados, in reply to the West Indies’ modest first-innings rating of 289 – Shimron Hetmyer, absent from this journey, top-scoring with 81 – England have been bowled out for 77!

6:04 Watch how England have been skittled for simply 77 by West Indies in Barbados Watch how England have been skittled for simply 77 by West Indies in Barbados

Kemar Roach upstaged Jimmy Anderson (5-46), who earlier turned the primary England bowler to take 200 wickets away from residence as he claimed his 27th Test five-for, by ending with beautiful figures of 5-17 from his 11 overs.

Both Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow – up at No Three and with out the gloves – have been late on photographs, chopping onto their stumps, whereas Ben Stokes fell for a 17-ball duck, out lbw to a bail-trimmer, and Moeen Ali was a first-baller.

The deliveries that did for Moeen and Roach’s prized fifth scalp, Jos Buttler, have been rip-snorters of the very best order – sharp tempo and bounce – with Moeen fending his off his physique down to tremendous leg and Buttler snicking his outdoors off stump.

England have been bundled out inside 30.2 overs and already headed for a heavy first Test defeat.

First Test scorecard | Report from Barbados

Holder hammers double ton

There was nonetheless additional punishment to be inflicted on the Bridgetown Oval, nonetheless, and the following blow would come from the home-town boy and home-team captain, Jason Holder.

England had labored their method again into the match ever so barely after their dismal day two batting show, lowering the West Indies to 127-6 by stumps – albeit the hosts nonetheless holding a wholesome 339-run lead.

Joe Root’s males wanted early wickets on day three to have any hope of chasing a gettable goal, as an alternative they got here up in opposition to a devastatingly defiant Holder.

3:21 Windies’ Jason Holder scored an outstanding unbeaten 202 not out from 229 balls in opposition to England – watch the most effective of an innings that includes 23 fours and eight sixes! Windies’ Jason Holder scored an outstanding unbeaten 202 not out from 229 balls in opposition to England – watch the most effective of an innings that includes 23 fours and eight sixes!

Holder had registered his maiden Test ton on England’s final go to in 2015 however, on this event, he blasted a primary double-century, off simply 229 balls – the second-fastest by a West Indian batsman and quickest in the Caribbean.

Shane Dowrich’s half in the onslaught must also not be underestimated. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who averaged a paltry 4 runs over his earlier seven innings in opposition to England, together with a duck on day one, struck an outstanding century, sharing in an unbroken 295-run stand along with his skipper.

After Holder introduced up his double-ton along with his 23rd boundary – to go along with eight sixes – the West Indies declared on 415-6, with a large 627-run lead.

Chase takes eight!

The punishment wasn’t over for England. Well and actually batted out of the sport in that first Test, they have been left with two-and a-bit days to try to bat out for a draw – however spin did for them second time round.

Roston Chase – primarily thought-about a batting all-rounder and who had contributed an vital fifty in the primary innings – ripped by means of England with figures of 8-60.

7:30 Off-spinner Roston Chase took eight wickets as England slumped to defeat in the primary Test Off-spinner Roston Chase took eight wickets as England slumped to defeat in the primary Test

Burns and Keaton Jennings had blunted the new-ball menace, surviving 28.5 overs, earlier than Alzarri Joseph lastly tempted the latter to edge one to slip. Burns would proceed on a bit of longer, batting properly for 84, earlier than changing into Chase’s first sufferer, being bowled by his part-time off-spin.

After Shannon Gabriel dismissed Bairstow, caught behind, shortly after, Chase ran by means of the remainder of the England order because the vacationers have been bowled out for 246, guaranteeing the West Indies’ greatest-ever residence win in phrases of margin or runs (381).

Chase’s bowling figures have been additionally the most effective by a West Indies spin bowler since 1971. He wouldn’t take one other wicket for your entire sequence.

West Indies clinch sequence win

Second Test scorecard | Report from Antigua

England’s fortunes wouldn’t enhance in Antigua for the second Test, bowled out for 187 in the primary innings and 132 in the second.

It was Roach doing the injury once more, taking 8-82 in the Test, on his method to a table-topping 18 for the sequence.

5:14 Watch how West Indies wrapped up a sequence victory by profitable the Antigua Test inside three days Watch how West Indies wrapped up a sequence victory by profitable the Antigua Test inside three days

Bairstow’s first-innings fifty – the final of his failed experiment at No 3 – and 60 for Moeen have been to be the one highlights for England with the bat; Joe Denly managed a mixed 23 from his two innings’ opening the batting on Test debut.

Darren Bravo confirmed the applying badly missing from England’s batsmen, grinding out an important half-century from a 216-ball and 342-minute keep on the crease – simply two boundaries registered and, unusually, additionally a most.

Bravo’s innings helped the hosts up to a first-innings rating of 306 and, whereas England nearly made the West Indies bat once more, they wanted simply 13 balls to knock off their 14-run goal and clinch an emphatic sequence win.

Wood brings the hearth in ultimate Test

Third Test scorecard | Report from St Lucia

Playing for nothing however satisfaction in the ultimate Test in St Lucia, England discovered way over that as tempo ace Mark Wood actually emerged as a dependable and formidable Test match bowler.

Having made his Test debut 4 years prior in 2015, Wood had appeared in solely 4 Tests because the October of that yr, having been ravaged by an array of harm troubles.

Finally match and firing, and after Stokes (79) and Buttler (67) had helped England to certainly one of their higher batting efforts of the sequence – a first-innings rating of 277 – Wood claimed his maiden Test five-for in simply 8.2 blisteringly quick overs.

5:01 England fast Mark Wood admitted to struggling with self-doubt earlier than he returned to Test cricket with a maiden five-wicket haul in St Lucia England fast Mark Wood admitted to struggling with self-doubt earlier than he returned to Test cricket with a maiden five-wicket haul in St Lucia

Wood (5-41) had Shai Hope and Chase slicing 92mph deliveries to gully in consecutive balls, Hetmyer and Bravo picked up at first slip after which rounded issues off by clean-bowling Gabriel because the West Indies have been bowled out for 154.

A elegant century from the England captain added to England’s benefit, with Root hitting 122 because the guests declared on 361-5 in their second innings, setting the hosts a extremely unlikely 485 to win.

The West Indies made a greater fist of issues second time spherical, with Wood restricted to simply the one wicket and Chase making amends for his earlier first-ball duck with an unbeaten 102, earlier than in the end succumbing to a 232-run defeat.

Watch England’s behind-closed-doors #raisethebat Test sequence in opposition to West Indies stay on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30am on Wednesday.