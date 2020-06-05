How we can start systemically reforming the police (Opinion)

He is right — arrests are easy, but convictions are very nearly unviable given the ongoing state of our laws. That is why we must demand systemic changes to reform policing in American to ensure Floyd, Breonna Taylor along with other casualties of alleged police misconduct usually do not die in vain.

Here are five solutions:

Justice must certanly be served. The officers involved in the killings of Floyd and Taylor must be convicted and sentenced. Limit qualified immunity for police officers. This doctrine causes it to be more difficult to carry the police accountable for civil rights violations unless other cases “clearly established” that their actions were unconstitutional. The Supreme Court is now considering whether to revisit the doctrine and additional discuss pending cases which have asked the court to overrule the immunity defense. The court should do this, because zero one is above the law. Establish a federal use-of-force standard. We desire a federal utilization of force standard to train every officer in the country in the appropriate approaches to respond throughout interactions with civilians, and also to prosecute officers if they don’t meet those standards. Establish a federal police misconduct database. Currently, no public database — standardized through the Department of Justice — keeps accurate documentation of decertified police officers exists. All states usually do not participate in the database that is currently available, and the information isn’t accessible to the public. To foster transparency and monitor patterns of bad behavior, this must change. The Justice Department must establish and continue maintaining a national database of decertified police officers that’s publicly available, and any police department seeking any federal funding from the Department of Justice must report in to this database. This would prevent decertified cops in one single state or jurisdiction from going to benefit a police department elsewhere. Lower the standard for federal criminal civil rights prosecutions. It will stay damn near impossible to convict a police officer for civil rights violations unless we lower the legal standard of proof.

This list does not have every answer, however it is a start. We must harness the anger of today to dismantle the system that means it is virtually impossible to hold those police officers who take part in misconduct accountable. Democrats and Republicans alike should be able to accept these commonsense proposals and take a constructive step towards reforming policing in America.

In the meantime, we must keep organizing and protesting. Together, through direct action and advocating for systemic reforms, we have the capacity to ensure that our movement generates the change that we all so desperately desire to see.