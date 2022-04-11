“Investigative bodies in Armenia show a differentiated approach. “What is permissible for Nikol Pashinyan and his entourage or what is applicable for Nikol Pashinyan and his entourage is applicable and inadmissible for opposition figures,” lawyer Varazdat Harutyunyan told Aravot.am, referring to opposition public and political figure Ruben Hakobyan. to the accusation.

It should be reminded that recently Ruben Hakobyan was charged with insulting RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The accusation was based on the harsh speech of Ruben Hakobyan from the NA tribune on November 25, 2021, during the hearings. The investigative body has decided that there are features of “severely insulting” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in his speech. The criminal case was sent to the Investigative Committee.

“At different stages of the case, they asked, ‘Who did you mean?’ They did not know, in fact, who we meant. Then, they analyzed it somehow and realized that the “abortion scoundrel” was Nikol Pashinyan. It is very interesting how they came to that conclusion. “Initially, the criminal case was initiated in connection with which person was insulted,” said Varazdat Harutyunyan, clarifying that they were not given any explanations in this regard.

It is also unclear for the Defender how the investigative body decided whether it was a serious insult to that person or not.

Ruben Hakobyan refused to testify because he considers the case to be fabricated. Varazdat Harutyunyan assures that this case is directed against Ruben Hakobyan’s political activity.

According to Ruben Hakobyan, 90% of the population of Armenia can be charged according to the logic of the accusation. In a conversation with Aravot.am, Ruben Hakobyan said that the state of our justice is very cruel. When one of the media outlets sent a question to the police, how did they react? You have to be ignorant to say so, indirectly acknowledging that it is hooligan behavior. The Human Rights Defender said on the same issue that it was a political statement. That is, the ombudsman views sexual statements as a political statement, and the respondent is appointed a defendant. “I despise such a judicial system.”

