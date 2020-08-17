How virtual reality is tackling racism in the workplace

This circumstance is among the numerous that United States start-up Vantage Point offers in its training program to take on racial discrimination in the workplace.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2017, the business provides courses on variety, addition and unconscious predisposition. Using virtual reality (VR) headsets, workers are immersed in situations based upon genuine occasions, where they view a scene of discrimination unfold and are asked how they would react.

Morgan Mercer, the business’s creator, is a biracial female who has actually undergone both racism and sexismin the workplace She desires individuals who have not had these experiences to comprehend how it feels, and she thinks VR innovation is vital in getting the message throughout.

“I realized how effective it is in truly putting you in a person’s shoes,” she informs CNNBusiness “Giving you a first person experience of what it’s like for somebody to flinch every time you walk by them, or what it’s like for somebody to yell words at you on the street, or what it’s like for somebody to stand a little bit too close.”

On average, almost a 3rd of grownups surveyed in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany have actually experienced or seen racism in the workplace, according to research from job and recruitment website Glassdoor That sort of environment can make it more difficult to keep personnel from ethnic minorities. What’s more, variety is great for the bottom line. According to a 2020 McKinsey report , business with a more varied labor force …

