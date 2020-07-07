How virtual reality is changing the way we work

Both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are beginning to make inroads in the worlds of business, thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones along with other new technologies.

However, the barrier to further progress into the world of user experience (UX) is the development of apps that can bring VR and AR to the individual user.

Estimates peg the VR/AR market to attain upwards of US$35 billion by 2025. While about US$19 billion of that might be related to consumer and gaming activities, that leaves a US$16 billion market opportunity focused on enterprise and commercial development for businesses to fill.

While companies, such as Sony, Facebook, and HTC, have made substantial investments in VR/AR, as the technology becomes main-stream and the apps improve, more businesses will invest and innovate in these fields. But what are these potential market opportunities that apps can fill?

More engaging ways to train

Both VR and mobile apps are great training tools on their own. When put together, the opportunity is created to make the training experience more engaging, immersive and interactive.

For example, for years and years, medical students have trained on cadavers (human bodies) to build their diagnostic skills to help the living. Augmented and virtual reality apps can allow medical and pre-med students to take their own “fantastic voyage” inside the body. Specific conditions and diseases may be programmed to permit future healthcare professionals the ability to boost their diagnostic skills in real-time. Even astronauts are using VR as a mobile option for learning the operation of the Starliner spacecraft, instead of using heavyweight fixed simulators.

For companies, VR might take the host to costly human resource-intense training. So, rather than asking a brand new hire to assume how they may handle a scenario or read about it in a manual, a small business could down load an app on a business smartphone and virtually walk the employee through any situation, offering constructive comments along the way, and preparing the new hire for real-world situations.

The better the app performs, the more likely the employee will undoubtedly be better at their job, which means better performance.

Virtual reality also offers manufacturers, designers, architects, engineers, yet others the possibility to collaborate in the designing of new models and prototypes. It is far more cost-efficient and productive to virtually develop a model of a brand new engine, HVAC system, plane, or building. Rather than presenting litigant with a 3D type of a new building or Photoshopped images of an internal remodel, VR apps offer the chance for the client to truly have a more complete sense of what the finished product may seem like and offer feedback.

Using mixed reality headsets like Microsoft HoloLens, these apps could also allow engineers to work on equipment remotely, an HVAC company to locate solutions to difficult spaces in older buildings, or financial advisors to illustrate the benefits of certain investments to customers.

Improving the customer experience

Likewise, companies and their leaders can attempt to engage consumers further while also discovering what their clients want to know and how the company will help them solve their problem – or simply find the right item to purchase.

Ubiquitous AR through a mobile app could allow consumers the capability to interact with or “wear” a potential purchase, whether that’s some sort of tool, device, clothing, or whatever the organization is offering. IKEA’s AR app lets customers of the Swedish furniture place items within their home, to evaluate sizing and style, before they make an on line purchase, as an example.

Augmented reality can’t, of course, replicate what it’s like to wear a piece of clothing, for example. Still, the potential consumer can explore options and interact with experts for some ideas and solutions that the customer might not have previously considered. The same opportunity exists for automotive manufacturers and dealers, as they can offer a possible client a virtual test drive of a model they were considering purchasing.

Additionally, mixed reality apps might also improve the customer communication experience by allowing “face-to-face” interaction between the customer and the company. Thus, no more frustrated consumers attempting to describe a concern over the phone or via text. The clients could “show” the company representative the problem, which the company could resolve faster.

Better productivity

“Our productivity is fine,” said no company ever. Virtual reality apps can result in productivity enhancements by providing an immersive workplace, especially if employees are not in a central location.

Among the changes imposed on companies globally throughout the COVID-19 pandemic was the must have most, or even all, employees work remotely from the office. Many companies unearthed that video calls did not provide a connection or the flexibility necessary. New VR apps can recreate a shared space or conference room, complete with whiteboards and more. This frees associates to engage with coworkers on projects in a 360-degree environment without having to be in the same space. Eyeing the potential with this market, HTC Vive recently launched an XR videoconferencing suite which is made to “remove the physical distance” from remote working.

The recognition that numerous companies might not return to their previous workspaces, means that businesses may not be limited geographically when it comes to finding talent. Another way VR apps open up new possibilities is the ability for an HR department to conduct interviews with candidates from any element of the world. Rather than hearing a voice over the phone or on a computer camera, the HR team member can connect to the candidate, offer required employment tests, and more.

While they’re some of the options that already-existing VR apps offer, we may possibly look back only a few years and realize we underestimated their potential in a post-pandemic world. These existing and yet-to-be-developed apps offer new possibilities and opportunities for companies to reach customers, empower associates, and increase productivity.

This article was contributed by Vladimir Kuzmenko, vice president of business development for NIX United