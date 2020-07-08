How Victoria’s second wave was set to reach 3,000 coronavirus cases a day by end of July

The number of new COVID-19 cases could significantly spike in Victoria to 3000 per day by the end of the month – if the state’s second lockdown is not taken seriously, a professional has warned.

Infectious diseases expert Professor Robert Booy, of the University of Sydney, said his prediction of Victoria’s cases jumping to a new daily high – more than 24 times the 134 new cases reported on Wednesday – would only be plausible if the lockdown was not adhered to.

He urged Australians, specially those in hotspots in Victoria, to continue social distancing and hygiene methods – even if a vaccine arrives.

Workers in personal protective equipment in Melbourne. Nine public housing estates are in mandatory lockdown and two additional suburbs are under stay-at-home orders as authorities work to stop further COVID-19 outbreaks

Specialist public order police stand guard at the entrance of one of nine public housing high rise towers on COVID-19 lockdown in Victoria

‘A vaccine may possibly not be 100 percent effective, so behavioural routine is incredibly important,’ Professor Booy said.

‘We need to remind ourselves to do sensible things and never go to coffee shops or other venues if they are crowded.

‘Complacency is highly likely the reason why cases have spiked in Victoria.’

Professor Booy encouraged Australia to look at Singapore and how it tackled its second wave of coronavirus.

Professor Robert Booy said Australia needed to look toward Singapore at how they handed its virus. Pictured are crucial workers queuing at a regional screening center prior to being tested for COVID-19 at The Float @ Marina Bay in Singapore

Professor Booy encouraged Australians to think twice about going into crowded venues. ‘We need to remind ourselves to do sensible things and not go to coffee shops or other venues if they’re crowded,’ that he said

‘They’re a first world country with a similar standard of living – we’ve both got multicultural societies and close living circumstances with less crowding on our end, so if they will get on top of it we are able to too,’ he said.

‘It will be difficult to prevent transmission in neighbouring states if things continue the way in which they’re going. It will soon be hard for South Australia and New South Wales to maintain low rates with people crossing the border, with and without symptoms.’

Professor Booy’s comments come as Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire prepare to reunite to Stage 3 ‘Stay at Home’ restrictions – effective at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

The areas on lockdown comprise 31 Local Government Areas across Victoria, with Stage 3 running for six weeks, until 11.59pm on August 19.

Residents are only able to leave the area they live in for four reasons: food and offer shopping, healthcare and caregiving, outdoor exercise, and for work or study reasons.

Premier Dan Andrews said at a press conference on Wednesday hawaii could only reopen in six weeks ‘if most of us work together’.

Professor Robert Booy (pictured, right) said Australia needed to look to Singapore for how it overcame its second wave as Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews (pictured, left) confirmed Wednesday’s increase of 134 new COVID-19 cases

‘We know that people’re asking a lot of Victorians and we know, of course, that we didn’t want to maintain the position that people are in. But that’s the reality that we confront. This could be the challenge that people have to meet and I think when we all interact over these next six weeks, as painful and frustrating and difficult as which will be, we will be able to get to another side of this stay-at-home period,’ he said.

‘I think every Victorian knows and understands this is real, serious, it isn’t over.

A passenger having his temperature checked by health officials as they get to Sydney Airport on one of the last flights out of Melbourne

‘Pretending that it is only will make a difficult situation into tragic set of circumstances.’

Professor Booy’s comments also echoed Australian National University’s Professor Peter Collignon’s encouragement of Victorians needing ‘to continue with what we have been doing’.

A woman sitting on the street in support of residents inside a public housing commission tower altogether lockdown being arrested as police swarm on a small number of people amid the third full day of the total lockdown

‘It’s really important for folks everywhere in Melbourne – not just in the hotspots – to wash their hands, do not go nearby the sick and stay away from the others,’ that he told Daily Mail Australia on Friday.

‘It’s not the active cases we should worry about at the moment – it’s the cases popping up over night. What that says is it’s spreading in an area and was not pinned down just yet.’