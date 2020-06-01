How Venezuela’s fuel crisis is hitting coronavirus victims

Venezuela has the largest oil reserves on this planet. But it has been struggling an unprecedented fuel crisis because of widespread shortages at petrol stations.

The authorities blames worldwide sanctions. But it is simply the most recent episode of the nation’s financial collapse which has brought on tens of millions to go away and for worldwide our bodies, such because the UN, to name it one of many world’s worst humanitarian crisis for a rustic not in battle.

The fuel crisis has been so acute that even funeral properties are struggling to move our bodies to the cemetery.

Produced by Herminia Fernandez and Vladimir Hernandez

Filmed by Omar Garcia