How Uber Hailed a Deal With Grubhub Only to Let It Slip

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has spent much of his career deftly negotiating acquisitions. Yet his $6.5 billion (roughly Rs. 49,220 crores) all-stock bid for Grubhub ended with the food delivery company being acquired by European rival Just Eat Takeway.com.

A former Allen & Co investment banker, Khosrowshahi courted Grubhub for significantly more than a year, and agreed a price in principle last month for an acquisition that will have boosted its Uber Eats division and trained with an edge over rival Doordash, according to people knowledgeable about the discussions.

Khosrowshahi and Grubhub’s founder and CEO Matt Maloney had settled on a stock exchange ratio of 1.925 shares of Uber for every share of Grubhub, the sources said.

Left unresolved was a plan to get the deal approved by regulators, the sources added. Uber and Grubhub combined would account fully for more than half the united states food delivery market, according to some analysts’ estimates. The deal would most likely draw scrutiny from antitrust officials and politicians cautious with big mergers that could lead to job cuts, because the economy reels from the COVID-19 pandemic’s fallout.

That is if the negotiations stumbled. Uber refused to commit in advance to specific concessions it would make to regulators and politicians to begin to see the deal through, according to sources close to Grubhub. From Uber’s perspective, it absolutely was Grubhub that refused to address methods that could become issues in a regulatory review, such as for instance its charges to restaurants and the “cybersquatting” of Internet domains, according to sources close to the ride-hailing giant.

The two companies may possibly also not acknowledge the breakup fee that Uber would pay Grubhub were regulators to shoot down the offer, sources close to both companies said.

Other problems came up as well. Maloney wanted to head Uber’s new food delivery division, a role Khosrowshahi meant for Uber Eats chief Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, a source close to Uber said.

Just Eat Takeway.com seized on the impasse. After media reports of the talks between Uber and Grubhub surfaced last month, its founder and CEO Jitse Groen approached along with his own all-stock offer, the sources said. Uber, believed to be Grubhub’s sole suitor, was taken by surprise, the sources said.

With a market capitalisation of $60 billion (roughly Rs. 4.54 lakh crores), Uber was well positioned to outbid Just Eat Takeway.com, that has a market capitalisation of $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1.13 lakh crores).

Yet Khosrowshahi, who previously led on the web travel agency Expedia Group and built it up through a string of dealmaking, decided that Grubhub was one acquisition that he should release, even if this created a stronger competitor. He viewed Grubhub as unresponsive to Uber’s efforts to hammer out a roadmap so you can get the deal approved by regulators, two of the sources said.

In an Uber board meeting on Wednesday, Khosrowshahi agreed that the business should drop its pursuit. Just Eat Takeway.com inked a $7.3 billion (roughly Rs. 55,292 crores) deal with Grubhub later that day. Uber is not planning to return with a new offer, the sources said.

“Like rides haring, the food delivery industry will need consolidation in order to reach its full potential for consumers and restaurants. That doesn’t mean we are interested in doing any deal, at any price, with any player,” Uber said in a statement.

Grubhub and Just Eat Takeway.com failed to immediately respond to requests for comment.

