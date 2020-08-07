How Trump’s plan to unilaterally boost unemployment aid would face snags

What money would be affected?

The CARES Act passed by Congress in March included a total of $150 billion for state and local governments. The Treasury Department recently released data showing that, as of June 30, only a quarter of that money has been spent.

The Trump administration believes it can tap as much as $81 billion of that unspent money to offer states the ability to take advantage of beefed up unemployment benefits. The White House Office of Management and Budget did not respond to several requests for comment.

But while much of the aid hasn’t been spent, most of the money is already spoken for.

A recent survey by the National Association of Budget Officers found three quarters of the $150 billion has been committed for specific purposes, like health care providers, business relief, distance learning for students, housing assistance and more. And states can technically already use the money for unemployment insurance costs, according to Treasury Department guidance.

States have had to budget carefully while dealing with a tremendous amount of uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic. They’re also barred from using any of the funds to plug up enormous budget gaps — a flexibility that many Democrats and Republicans now realize states need. In some cases, states have hesitated to allocate additional cash, with the hopes that such flexibility will materialize.

Would Trump’s executive order be legal?

No language in the CARES Act explicitly bans Trump…