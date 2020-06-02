How Trump is trying to weaponize George Floyd protests for his own political gain

So as a substitute, Trump has weaponized the disaster, by blaming his political opponents and stirring up conspiracy theories, in an obvious effort to increase his own reelection possibilities this November.

For days, Trump turned to provocative rhetoric and egged on state violence. On Twitter, he urged police to “get tough and fight,” threatened to ship “vicious dogs” on protesters close to the White House, and referred to as for “many arrests.” He borrowed a phrase — “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” — from a 1960s-era police chief who championed violent police crackdowns.

According to Trump, the violence has been fueled by Democratic officers, the far-left motion Antifa, and even former Vice President Joe Biden. He has referred to as out Democratic governors and mayors who primarily oversee these US cities. And he told Americans not to “lay the blame on others” and claimed out of the blue that white supremacists aren’t “mixing in” with the violence.

In a misleading press conference over the weekend, Attorney General Bill Barr gave Trump an help by claiming the unrest was largely “planned, organized and driven by anarchic and far-left extremists using Antifa-like tactics.” This could also be true — but it surely’s removed from the entire image.

CNN reported on Sunday that federal regulation enforcement is conscious of organized teams from throughout the political spectrum which are exploiting the chaos. This contains Antifa, but it surely additionally contains right-wing teams that help anti-government and white supremacist ideologies.

Sen. Marco Rubio, a high Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, acknowledged that some right-wing teams are encouraging and committing violence, particularly members of the “Boogaloo movement,” an emerging far-right group that desires to spark a civil conflict within the US.

These are inconvenient info for the President. His own rhetoric has fueled conspiracy teams over time — relationship again to his support for the racist “birther” motion about President Barack Obama’s citizenship, and persevering with by means of this weekend with re-tweets of a QAnon supporter. He has discovered frequent trigger with these teams and sees them as a part of his base.

Maybe that is why he has jumped to conclusions that match his pre-ordinated narrative, and is trying to squeeze out any political profit from this disaster, irrespective of what number of Americans are hurting.

Politicians from each side of the aisle rapidly denounced Trump’s actions on Monday.

“At so many times during these past several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership the most, it was simply nowhere to be found,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, said during a news conference . “Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness and self-interest.”

This wasn’t the primary time some Republicans broke ranks from Trump and condemned his dealing with of racial controversies. But it appears clear that Trump is digging in for the lengthy haul.