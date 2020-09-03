How to wipe your Android phone before selling or trading it in

About to purchase the current Samsung phone or conserve a little bit of cash on a Google Pixel 4A? Whether you prepare to trade in your old Android phone for a discount rate on your brand-new phone, sell it on eBay, offer it away to a good friend, or drop it off for recycling, you’re going to desire to wipe it of all your information initially by resetting it to factory conditions. Luckily, that’s quite simple to do.

Before you begin, know that these guidelines were initially indicated for a Pixel 3 XL running Android 9, and were just recently looked at an initial Pixel running Android 10. But the procedure for the majority of present Android phones ought to be basically the exact same. Needless to state, very first make certain that all of your information is moved to your brand-new phone, supported, or both. Once your old phone has reset, there’s no going back.