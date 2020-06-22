How to whip up white beans and roast tomatoes with a caper and mint dressing 

This recipe from Diana Henry’s cookbook, From the Oven to the Table, is perfect for lunch or dinner

This is what I make when I’ve a load of cherry tomatoes which are slightly sagging – or a bit insipid – and need to be rescued. The oven condenses their sweetness.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes

SERVES

Two with another vegetable dish, or four as a side dish

INGREDIENTS

500g cherry tomatoes on the vine

7 table spoon(s) extra virgin olive oil

smidgen (about ¼ tsp or less) Dijon mustard

1¼ table spoon(s) white balsamic vinegar

1 red chilli, halved, deseeded and finely chopped, or a good pinch of chilli flakes

1 small garlic clove, finely grated

400g can of cannellini beans, rinsed and left to drain and dry a little in a sieve

handful of mint, basil or flat leaf parsley leaves, or any soft herb leaves you have

1¼ tbsp capers, rinsed, drained and patted dry

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 200C/190C fan/Gas 6. Put the cherry tomatoes in a roasting tin, drizzle with 2 tablespoons of oil, season and roast for 15 minutes. Then leave them to cool a little. Meanwhile, make a dressing by mixing the mustard together with the white balsamic vinegar and some salt and pepper then, using a fork, whisk in 5 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chilli and garlic. Toss half of this in with the beans in a serving dish and leave to soak. If you’re using mint or basil, just tear the leaves. If you’re using parsley, chop it finely. Toss a little of this to the remaining dressing and add the rest of the herbs to the beans, along with the capers. Lay the tomatoes together with the beans, pouring on all their cooking juices, spoon over the remaining dressing and serve.

Recipe from From the Oven to the Table: Simple dishes that look after themselves, by Diana Henry (Mitchell Beazley, £25). Order your copy for £20 from books.telegraph.co.uk