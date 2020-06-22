How to whip up white beans and roast tomatoes with a caper and mint dressing 

This recipe from Diana Henry’s cookbook, From the Oven to the Table, is perfect for lunch or dinner
This is what I make when I’ve a load of cherry tomatoes which are slightly sagging – or a bit insipid – and need to be rescued. The oven condenses their sweetness.
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 15 minutes
SERVES
Two with another vegetable dish, or four as a side dish
INGREDIENTS
- 500g cherry tomatoes on the vine
- 7 table spoon(s) extra virgin olive oil
- smidgen (about ¼ tsp or less) Dijon mustard
- 1¼ table spoon(s) white balsamic vinegar
- 1 red chilli, halved, deseeded and finely chopped, or a good pinch of chilli flakes
- 1 small garlic clove, finely grated
- 400g can of cannellini beans, rinsed and left to drain and dry a little in a sieve
- handful of mint, basil or flat leaf parsley leaves, or any soft herb leaves you have
- 1¼ tbsp capers, rinsed, drained and patted dry
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 200C/190C fan/Gas 6.
- Put the cherry tomatoes in a roasting tin, drizzle with 2 tablespoons of oil, season and roast for 15 minutes. Then leave them to cool a little.
- Meanwhile, make a dressing by mixing the mustard together with the white balsamic vinegar and some salt and pepper then, using a fork, whisk in 5 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chilli and garlic.
- Toss half of this in with the beans in a serving dish and leave to soak. If you’re using mint or basil, just tear the leaves. If you’re using parsley, chop it finely. Toss a little of this to the remaining dressing and add the rest of the herbs to the beans, along with the capers.
- Lay the tomatoes together with the beans, pouring on all their cooking juices, spoon over the remaining dressing and serve.
Recipe from From the Oven to the Table: Simple dishes that look after themselves, by Diana Henry (Mitchell Beazley, £25). Order your copy for £20 from books.telegraph.co.uk