How to watch two NASA astronauts journey home in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule

This afternoon, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are arranged to begin their journey back to Earth inside Space X’s brand-new Crew Dragon, bringing an end to their historical flight to the International SpaceStation If all goes to strategy, the two will crash in the Crew Dragon off the western coast of Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Getting back to Earth from orbit is no simple job, and the two astronauts have a long journey ahead of them prior to they’re back on strong ground. Once Behnken and Hurley undock from the spaceport station, they’ll invest the next 18 hours in orbit, gradually distancing themselves from the ISS, prior to making the dive into Earth’s environment. That starts a painful journey down to the surface area, as the Crew Dragon experiences severe temperature levels rising to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit and decreases from 17,500 miles per hour.

Things get in progress this afternoon, when Behnken and Hurley climb inside the Crew Dragon and close the hatch at around 5: 45 PM ET. They’ll stay inside up until the scheduled time for undocking at 7: 34 PM ET. Hooks holding the Crew Dragon in location at the Station will pull back, launching the capsule into area. Right after that, thrusters on the Crew Dragon will do two fast burns in order to different out even more from the ISS.

A couple hours after …