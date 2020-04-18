How to watch tonight’s ‘The Color of Covid’ special

CNN and different information retailers have reported that African American communities in locations like Detroit, Chicago, Louisiana, New Jersey and throughout the nation have been hit particularly laborious by the pandemic.

“The Color of Covid” will characteristic stay interviews and taped items with notable visitors combating to assist these communities together with appearances from Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charles Barkley and others.

CNN anchor Don Lemon and political commentator Van Jones will reasonable this occasion.

Who is taking part? “The Color of Covid” will characteristic interviews and taped items with notable visitors combating to assist these communities together with Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, W. Kamau Bell, America Ferrara, Charles Barkley, former Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin, Will.i.am, amongst others. What time is the special? “Color of Covid” will air at Saturday, April 18, at 10 p.m. ET. How can I watch? “The Color of Covid” will air solely on CNN. It will also be seen on CNN.com, CNNgo (at CNN.com/go in your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and through CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast and Android TV). The special will even be accessible on demand to subscribers through cable/satellite tv for pc programs.

