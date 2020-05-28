How to watch The Simpsons in its original aspect ratio on Disney Plus

As promised, Disney now provides subscribers of Disney Plus the choice to watch over 19 seasons of The Simpsons in the present’s original 4:3 aspect ratio. When the subscription streaming service first launched, it solely introduced The Simpsons in a remastered, 16:9 aspect ratio — and this resulted in audiences lacking out on some visible gags that have been close to the highest or backside of the body.

It didn’t take lengthy for Disney to tackle viewer complaints by asserting it could give subscribers a alternative between 16:9 (optimized for contemporary widescreen TVs) and the original 4:3 aspect ratio to see episodes true to the best way they initially aired.

Open Disney Plus and go to The Simpsons web page. This link should get you there on the net model.

Choose the Details tab.

You ought to see a brand new toggle for “Remastered Aspect Ratio.” When that is enabled, you’ll get The Simpsons formatted to 16:9. But if you would like the true 4:Three expertise, all you want to do is change this to off. The toggle ought to be current on all units that assist Disney Plus.

Halfway by its 20th season, The Simpsons made the transition to widescreen format and excessive definition. So for all episodes after that time, the toggle gained’t make any distinction: you’ll solely see HD episodes in 16:9.