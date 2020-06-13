How to watch the PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show today, June 13

Even if the world’s biggest video game expos have been canceled this year, we’re being treated to an unprecedented selection of virtual events in their place — and today, what’s been dubbed the Summer Game Fest will carry on with the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show, starting at 11AM PT / 2PM ET.

Here’s what to look forward to, and how to watch.

The PC Gaming Show

What: The PC Gaming Show will showcase “new games, never-before-seen gameplay footage, and announcements from some of PC gaming’s biggest and most interesting developers.” You can see the full lineup of developers involved here. The event will be two hours long, though unlike previous years, it will be pre-recorded instead of shown live.

The event was originally scheduled for June 6th, but was delayed to June 13th to “make space for those speaking out and demonstrating about how to end the systemic oppression and police brutality experienced by black people.”

Among other announcements, rumor has it the Persona series will finally make its way to PC!

When: Saturday, June 13th, 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 7PM London

How to watch: Watch on PC Gamer’s Twitch and YouTube channels, or simply click here to start the stream:

The Future Games Show

What: The hour-long Future Games Show should include “exclusive trailers, announcements, and deep dives on existing AAA and indie games.” Content will cover “40+ games on console, PC, and mobile,” according to GamesRadar, which can be hosting the event. Publishers participating include Square Enix, Devolver Digital, and more. Nolan North and Emily Rose, who star in the Uncharted series as Nathan Drake and Elena Fisher, will soon be hosting.

The show was first in the offing for June 6th, but was postponed to June 13th “in support of the protests demanding justice and change over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police.”

When: Saturday, June 13th, 2PM PT / 5PM ET / 10PM London

How to watch: Watch on GamesRadar’s Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube channels, or just just click here:

These aren’t the end of the Summer Game Fest, by the way — perhaps not by a long shot. Here’s our running list of the other events you can look forward to.