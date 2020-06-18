How to watch the EA Play Live event online

EA’s Play Live event is happening exclusively online this season, along with almost every other in-person event that was supposed to happen at E3 2020, that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you need to find out about Madden 21, the new Star Wars: Squadrons, and all of the other surprise game announcements EA has in store for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, along with PS5 and Xbox Series X (and maybe even more Nintendo Switch games), then you’ll want to watch this event.

What time does EA Play Live start?

The event starts at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on Thursday, June 18th.

Where can I watch EA Play Live?

You can follow along side the event on EA’s site. For the sake of simplicity, we’ve attached a YouTube live stream at the top with this post that may start broadcasting when the event begins.

If you want to watch elsewhere, Twitch is also hosting EA Play Live.