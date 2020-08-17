How to watch the Democratic National Convention

The four nights of programming will feature speeches from politicians, music performances from stars, and will allow Democrats to make their pitch to the American people before ballots are cast this fall.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s Democratic convention.

The convention is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday this week, and each night of programming will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the convention on TV and online? CNN will air special convention coverage from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET for the duration of the Democratic convention live on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International. CNN’s reporting, live updates and analysis of the convention will be available all week on CNN.com and will feature a live stream of the convention speeches, without requiring authentication, on CNN.com’s homepage and on mobile web. CNN’s Democratic National Convention coverage will also stream live, with a log-in to a cable provider, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV). Who is scheduled to speak each night? Monday Former first lady Michelle Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin, former Ohio…

