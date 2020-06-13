How to watch ‘The ABCs of Covid 19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents’

The special show will feature experts and “Sesame Street” characters answering questions submitted by families.

Big Bird will join CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta and CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the big event.

Alongside “Sesame Street” characters — including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover — the special program will feature Olympic gold medal gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles; Dr. Amy Acton, director of Ohio’s Department of Health; and CEO of Baltimore City Schools Sonja Santelises.

What time could be the special?

10 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 13.

How may i watch?

“The ABCs of COVID-19” will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. It will stream live for subscribers on CNN.com ‘s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It may also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your own desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TELEVISION, Roku, Amazon Fire, SamsungSmart TV, Chromecast, and Android TV). The special will also be on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

The show was slated to air on Saturday, May 30, but was postponed due to breaking news.