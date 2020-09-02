How to watch the 2020 U.S. Open on NBC Sports, Golf Channel and Peacock

The U.S. Open is being objected toSept 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck,New York Here is your guide to getting total protection of the males’s 2nd significant of 2020.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Peacock will offer 2 hours of everyday live protection totally free. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s brand-new streaming service, will likewise display included groups and included holes protection throughout all 4 rounds.

Streaming links and extra details will be included to this page as soon as readily available.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise kept in mind)

Monday,Sept 14

8-9AM: Morning Drive

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Tuesday,Sept 15

8-9AM: Morning Drive

9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Wednesday,Sept 16

8-9AM: Morning Drive

9AM-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open

7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Thursday,Sept 17

6-7:30 AM: Live From the U.S. Open

7:30 AM-2PM (Golf Channel): Rd 1 U.S. Open protection

2-5PM (NBC Sports):Rd 1 U.S. Open protection

5-7PM (Peacock): Rd 1 U.S. Open protection

5-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open

Friday,Sept 18

6-7:30 AM: Live From the U.S. Open

7:30 -9:30 AM (Peacock):Rd 2 U.S. Open protection

9:30 AM-4PM (Golf Channel): Rd 2 U.S. Open protection

4-7PM (NBC Sports): Rd …