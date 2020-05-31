How to watch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon dock with the International Space Station live

On Saturday afternoon, SpaceX launched its first human crew to area for NASA on the firm’s new Crew Dragon spacecraft — however the mission isn’t over but. After spending practically a full day in orbit, the two passengers on board SpaceX’s car, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, will try to dock with the International Space Station this morning.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon has an computerized docking system, which makes use of a collection of sensors and cameras to assist the car strategy the ISS after which seize on to an present docking port. The Crew Dragon efficiently examined out this system final yr when SpaceX launched a take a look at model of the car to the ISS with out crew on board. But this time, the Crew Dragon will carry very treasured cargo.

While the Crew Dragon is able to getting Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the station by itself, the two astronauts do plan to do some guide flying once they get shut to the ISS. Somewhere between 220 and 170 meters out from the station, the crew will apply flying the capsule manually, utilizing the car’s touchscreen interface inside. Once they’re performed, the computerized system will take over once more, and the Crew Dragon will do the remainder of the work to get to the station.

NASA is offering round-the-clock protection of the Crew Dragon’s mission proper now, however issues kick off this morning when Behnken and Hurley do a broadcast from inside the Crew Dragon. Docking will come about a couple of hours later at 10:29AM ET. All of the occasions will happen live on NASA’s TV stream above.