How to watch SpaceX bring NASA astronauts back to Earth this weekend



Space X.



The Space X Crew Dragon Demo -2 objective has actually been smooth cruising up until now for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley effectively released to the International Space Station in late May and are now on their method back to Earth.

Crew Dragon successfully undocked from the International Space Station at 4: 35 p.m. PT onSaturday NASA has actually been relaying the return procedure through a livestream on NASA TV

Stormy weather condition at the possible splashdown websites in the Gulf of Mexico might make complex the schedule. NASA and Space X are intending on a water landing off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday while continuing to keep an eye on any effect from HurricaneIsaias

NASA tweeted on Saturday that Behnken and Hurley have numerous days of food on board in case they require to remain in orbit longer due to the fact that of bad weather condition at the splashdown website.

