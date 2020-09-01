How to watch Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 event at 12PM ET / 9AM PT

Nvidia is appealing “the biggest breakthough in PC gaming since 1999” today with itsGeForce event The graphics card maker looks set to introduce a brand-new series of GPUs for PC video gaming, based upon the business’s brand-new Ampere architecture. Rumors recommend we’ll see the RTX 3000 Series, with an RTX 3080 card and perhaps even a Titan- design RTX 3090 flagship GPU.

Nvidia focused greatly on raytracing with its previous RTX 2000 Series cards, so it’s most likely we’ll hear more about the improvements today particularly as both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will support raytracing.

When is Nvidia’s GeForce event?

Today, Tuesday, September 1st, 2020, at 12PM ET (9AM PT).

Where can I see the event?

Nvidia will be live streaming its event over on Twitch, and the business is currently streaming a countdown to what it refers to as “the biggest breakthrough in PC gaming since 1999.”

What am I visiting?

