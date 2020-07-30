How to watch NASA launch its next rover to Mars today

On Thursday early morning, NASA is set up to launch its next rover to Mars, the start of a years-long objective to determine if the Red Planet ever hosted life. The rover, called Perseverance, is geared up with instruments to search for proof of ancient Martian microorganisms, however its prime objective is to excavate samples and leave them on Mars– so that one day they can be returned to Earth for research study.

Perseverance’s trip to Mars is the Atlas V rocket, made and run by the United LaunchAlliance Atlas V rockets have actually formerly flown 4 NASA objectives to Mars, consisting of the Curiosity rover, which arrived at the Red Planet in2012 For this flight, the rocket is geared up with 4 little boosters at its base to provide the automobile an additional increase throughout its preliminary climb and set Perseverance en path to Mars.

The automobile will remove from ULA’s launch website in Cape Canaveral, Florida, with liftoff slated for 7: 50 AM ET. The business has a two-hour launch window, so the Atlas V can remove up till 9: 50 AM ET if needed. Once the rocket takes off, it’ll take a little less than an hour for the pill carrying Perseverance to different from the Atlas V and start its journey. It’ll take about 6 and a half months for the rover to travel to the Red Planet, reaching Mars at some point in February 2021.

So far, weather condition is looking great for launch, regardless of the truth that a cyclone is on track to make landfall in Florida this weekend. There’s an 80 percent possibility conditions will agree with for launch on Thursday, according to the Space Force’s 45th Space Wing, which manages objectives out of theCape If Perseverance can’t launch on Thursday early morning, there are chances to launch each and every single day up till August 17 th. But for NASA, it’s quite important that Perseverance gets off the ground this summertime. The window to launch to Mars is just open every 2 years, when Earth and the Red Planet come closest to one another on their orbits around theSun If NASA can’t launch this year, the company needs to wait up until 2022 to attempt once again.

For now, whatever appears on track forlaunch NASA’s protection will start at 7AM ET, and the company will do a post-launch interview at 11: 30 AM ET if all works out. Check back later on to watch NASA’s next rover start its journey to look for ancient life on Mars.