How to watch Microsoft’s Build conference

Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference kicks off as we speak, the place the corporate will give attention to Windows, Office, and cloud bulletins. Microsoft often hosts Build in Seattle to round 5,000 builders who pay round $2,000 to attend, however the pandemic means Build goes absolutely on-line this yr, and free for anybody to watch.

Microsoft will host 48 hours of continuous Build content material in numerous time zones beginning at 8AM PT / 11AM ET as we speak. You’ll give you the chance to tune into the primary keynotes, replay them later, and register for a number of periods which are additionally replayed at totally different hours of the day. If you’re taken with software program improvement, or just the most recent information on Windows, Office, and extra then you’ll be able to register free to attend this digital Build.

How do I watch Microsoft Build?

You’ll want to register first. All 604 periods can be streamed on Microsoft’s web site, and you’ll create a schedule to attend the periods which are most fascinating in your personal time zone right here.

Microsoft has additionally promised to stream dwell coding workshops on Twitch, however the firm has not but shared particulars on which Twitch channel these can be hosted on.

What time does Microsoft Build begin?

If you need to watch alongside, the stream begins at 8AM PT / 11AM ET and continues for 48 hours of various content material.