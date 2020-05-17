How to watch McIlroy and Johnson vs Fowler and Wolff live today

What is it?

Rory McIlroy will take the main function within the first skilled golf to be televised live in additional than two months. The world No 1 will companion Dustin Johnson in a charity match towards Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in Florida.

The behind-closed-doors occasion at Seminole – the much-lauded structure close to McIlroy’s Jupiter house the place father Gerry is a member – will profit the coronavirus aid efforts, with $4m being put up by UnitedHealth Group and Farmers Insurance.

When is it?

The occasion will happen on Sunday May 17.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf will display screen the 18 holes with NBC broadcasting it throughout America. Coverage begins at 7pm.

How is it secure?

Officials will comply with social-distancing tips and there will likely be testing measures to shield the well being and security of the golfers, manufacturing crews and others on web site. In that sense, it is going to be a helpful information for the PGA Tour, that intends to restart their schedule – underneath related circumstances, albeit with 140-plus gamers – on the Charles Schwab Challenge in Dallas on June 11.

What are they saying?

For McIlroy, after a seven-week break from the sport which he broke final week by hitting his first observe pictures since The Players Championship was deserted after one spherical on Mar 12, this workforce skins showdown will characterize a aggressive return, of kinds.

“It’s been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” McIlroy stated. “I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe. Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness.”

McIlroy and Johnson are thought of two of the perfect drivers of the ball, whereas Fowler is among the many hottest characters within the recreation and alongside 21-year-old Wolff, one of many up-and-coming forces on Tour, the encounter is ready to be an intriguing conflict of swings and kinds. The quartet are sponsored by equipment-makers TaylorMade.