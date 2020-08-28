How to watch Elon Musk’s Neuralink demo at 6PM ET / 3PM PT today

Amid the search for a COVID-19 vaccine and launch of a new Mars rover, there is yet another technological breakthrough on its way — at least, according to Elon Musk. Today at 6PM ET, his company Neuralink will demonstrate what may be one of the first “ultra-high bandwidth brain-machine interfaces to connect humans and computers.”

Apparently, Neuralink is looking to connect to the human brain using flexible electrodes thinner than a human hair. And it is now willing to show us a working model.

Interested? If so, you can watch the demo today and judge for yourself.

When is the Neuralink demo?

Today, Friday, August 28th, 2020, at 6PM ET (3PM PT).

Where can I find the demo?

The live stream will be shown here on Neuralink’s YouTube channel.

What am I going to see?

Your guess is as good as ours.