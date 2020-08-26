How to vote by mail in the 2020 Presidential elections

The Presidential elections are nearly upon us. Amidst all the crises that we are now experiencing — the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental emergencies, protests against racism, and an extraordinarily divided electorate — it is vital that, if you are a US citizen and 18 years of age or older, you make use of your vote.

Along with all the other upheavals we’re dealing with, the very process of voting has come into contention. While many voters are anxious to get their ballots in, they don’t want to expose themselves to possible infection in small, crowded voting areas, so voting by mail has become the main alternative. But many of us are not familiar with that process, especially because a number of states have been adjusting their rules to allow as many people to vote by mail as possible. Add to that the recent political cockfights over the administration of the US Post Office and the electioneering over the legitimacy of vote-by-mail, and you have a recipe for complete confusion.

So what do you do? Well, you do your research.

To begin with, when you can vote and how you can vote depends on which state you live in. Some states already offer voting by mail and will send ballots to registered voters automatically. Others will allow you to vote by mail during this pandemic, but you need to…