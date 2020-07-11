If you’re looking to convert your viewers in to followers, putting time aside to plan your Instagram feed ahead of time is a worthwhile investment.

Some of the most-followed brands on Instagram have curated aesthetics that showcase their unique style — and that isn’t by accident.

But with new photo editing trends and different kinds of media living on your feed, there’s a great deal that switches into visually planning your profile in 2020.

That’s why we’re sharing well known tips and tricks to plan your Instagram feed to allow you to leave a lasting first impression:

How To Visually Plan Your Instagram Feed

Your Instagram feed is one of the first things a visitor sees when they land on your profile. If you would like to stop them inside their tracks, you will need to think of more than just your individual Instagram posts — you need to consider how each post looks in the grid as well.

By making the effort to plan your Instagram feed beforehand, you can create cohesive, on-brand content that aligns together with your business in general and turns clicks in to customers!

Here’s tips on how to visually plan your Instagram feed and create your own personal, cohesive aesthetic:

Choose the Aesthetic of Your Instagram Profile Find Content for Your Instagram Feed Aesthetic Use Filters to Keep Your Instagram Feed Consistent Plan Your Instagram Feed in Advance

Choose the Aesthetic of Your Instagram Profile

The first thing you’ll want to do is decide on the Instagram aesthetic of your profile, and a good way to do that is just by looking at other accounts for inspiration.

What do a number of your favorite feeds look like? Are they bright and airy? Dark and moody? Do they follow some sort of pattern in their composition?

Taking the time to think about these specific things while you’re browsing your chosen profiles can help you decide what “aesthetic” will best represent you along with your brand.

If you’re a business, there are also inspiration for the Instagram aesthetic from your branding.

Take Ritual, for instance. If you’ve encountered the brand before, you’ll quickly recognize the bold blues and bright yellows that covers their feed:

Your brand colors, fonts, and textures can all help to shape a unique and captivating aesthetic on Instagram.

Another way to allow you to determine what look you’d like to create on your feed is by creating a brand mood board.

There are a ton of different programs and apps, like Pinterest, that can be used to develop a mood board. Creating a mood board is an excellent way to help you get your creativity flowing and show you in deciding what you want your feed to look like.

When you’re creating your mood board, make sure to include a mixture of colors, textures, patterns, and quotes to help you better visualize what your Instagram feed will appear like.

This is ideal for helping to set the direction of one’s feed, and will act as a pulse always check further down the road as you post new content.

Looking for more inspiration for your feed? Check out our free Instagram aesthetic video guide to understand how to design, curate, and plan your feed and stories to attract new followers:

Once you have a clear picture of what you’d like your feed and photos to look like, it becomes so much easier to curate and plan your Instagram content for the feed!

No matter what your inspiration, you can start to design, plan, and schedule your own, unique feed for your followers.

Find Content for Your Instagram Feed Aesthetic

Before you decide on your Instagram aesthetic, it’s advisable to consider how easily you can gather the content that may make up your feed.

For example, you might want to have a dark and moody feed, but in the event that you live somewhere that’s sunny and tropical, that could be difficult to achieve.

However, there are ways to curate an amazing Instagram feed with no to just take every bit of content your self.

Supplementing your feed with user-generated content (UGC) and stock photos can be quite a great way to build on your own aesthetic, while also strengthening the sense of community around your company.

Alternatively, you can always utilize stock pictures or videos that align with your new aesthetic.

How to Find Great User-generated Content and Stock Photos with Later

If you’re searching for new content for your feed, Later’s UGC tools really are a great place to start.

You can review all of the posts you’ve been tagged or mentioned in, search for posts that include a particular hashtag, or add any cool posts you find by simply copying and pasting a post’s URL.

And with Later’s new Stock Photos feature, you can search, find, and schedule photos from Unsplash straight from Later!

Simply click the “Collect Media” tab and choose “Stock Photos” to browse a large number of Unsplash photos to add to your social media schedule.

Improve your content workflow with Later’s user-generated content tools — source, schedule and repost UGC to your feed in minutes! Upgrade to Later’s paid Business plans to get access now!

Use Similar Filters to Keep Your Instagram Feed Consistent

One of the easiest ways to develop a cohesive Instagram aesthetic is during the photo and video editing process. Choosing the exact same filter, pair of filters, or editing “rules”, will help you keep your photos looking consistent.

And while you will find loads of different apps on the market for touching up and editing your photos, two of our favorites for easy, on-the-go edits are VSCO app and Adobe Lightroom.

Editing your Instagram Photos with VSCO App

If you’re looking to level-up your Instagram photos, frequently with just a few taps, it’s advisable to read the VSCO app.

It has a lot of free filters to select from and even curated preset packs of complementary filters which makes it a cinch to edit your photos and develop a beautiful Instagram feed.

If you discover you’re consistently applying the exact same adjustments to your Instagram images, you may also save editing “recipes” to quickly recreate your favorite check out and once again. It’s your own and unique filter you could create only for your content.

How to Create Your Own Instagram Filters in the VSCO App:

Creating your own personal VSCO Instagram filters is simple!

First, create your Instagram filter by making edits to your photo in the VSCO editor. Try having fun with the brightness, temperature, grain, contrast and any other adjustments to find your perfect “recipe”.

Once you’re happy with your photo, tap on the recipe button and select + to keep your current edits:

Once you’ve created your Instagram filter, you’ll find it any time on the recipe dock:

Editing your Instagram Photos with Lightroom:

If you’re looking to give your photos a far more professional look, Lightroom is by far perhaps one of the most powerful photo editing tools out there, specially because you may use ready-made Lightroom presets!

Lightroom presets are one-click photo editing tools that may dramatically accelerate your workflow and give your Instagram photos a professional look.

While mastering Adobe Lightroom on desktop takes some time and practice, using Lightroom presets on the mobile app is just a quick and easy way to just take your Instagram photos to the next level.

Since many presets are offered in “packs” or collections, you are able to choose from an array of filters for every single of your photos while still maintaining a cohesive look on your Instagram feed.

Another good way to give your photos a more cohesive look is by making adjustments to the temperature, brightness, or contrast to keep things consistent.

Check out our guide how to edit your photos with Lightroom presets (on mobile and on desktop!) for more info on how to create your own aesthetic on Instagram.

TIP: Try to locate a “set” of filters or presets that have the exact same look or feel to help you maintain that consistent aesthetic, no real matter what type of content you’re posting.

Editing your Instagram Videos:

More than ever before, you’ll want to consider how you edit your Instagram videos.

Video is everywhere on Instagram — whether you’re watching videos on stories, tuning in to an Instagram Live, or scrolling through videos on your feed (including IGTV).

There’s really no limit to what you can do with Instagram video posts, which explains why they’re growing in popularity and it’s more crucial than ever which they match your general aesthetic!

The very good news is that videos are simply as easy to edit as photos when it comes to matching your Instagram aesthetic. From VSCO filters, iMovie color correction and Adobe Premier’s “video presets” called LUTs, there are tons of ways to scale up your video content.

Need more tips? Check out this post to learn how to edit Instagram videos to match your brand aesthetic.

Plan Your Instagram Feed

Having a definite Instagram aesthetic is the first faltering step in developing a strong Instagram feed — but it doesn’t end there.

Taking time to think about how your posts will look next to one another on the feed is equally as important.

No matter what editing style you select, you’re going to want to think of how your Instagram photos look side-by-side. It’s crucial to create balance on your own feed, and make sure it’s not too busy or cluttered.

Basically, you would like to ensure it’s possible for new eyes to move throughout your feed without interruption.

The goal listed here is to develop a depth of field, similar to that which you learn if you’ve ever taken a photography class. A great way to do this is by placing more busy photos next to clean or minimal photos to break things up somewhat.

If you’re a small business selling products and services on your Instagram feed, you can certainly do this by mixing up your product shots with some user-generated content post, lifestyle photos, or every other different types of content you plan to publish.

Don’t forget to think of where your Instagram shopping posts will live on your feed too. Create a balance between lifestyle and product shots to break things up and add variety.

Set Aside Time to Plan Your Instagram Feed

Planning out your content ahead of time is really what’s going to make or break your Instagram aesthetic.

You don’t just want to focus on how you’re editing your photos, but also how they appear to be next to each other, and what’s going to sit beside, below, or along with your new posts!

The best way to plan your Instagram feed and ensure everything’s flowing together is to apply a visual Instagram planner like Later.

Later’s visual Instagram planner teaches you exactly what your Instagram feed will look just as in your future posts in it — and it’s a game-changer when it comes to nailing your aesthetic!

The visual planner allows you to easily rearrange or swap out photos to discover that perfect balance for your Instagram feed.

Plus, it’s simple to use Later’s visual planner straight from your own mobile! All you need is to open the Later app, select Preview, and Add Media:

Once you’ve added your posts, you can quickly drag and drop them to a fresh time slot until you’ve found the very best composition for the feed.

Scheduling out your posts ahead of time doesn’t just allow you to maintain a frequent aesthetic, but inaddition it helps you to post regularly, which is also really important when you’re trying to have more followers.

Plus, you are able to schedule your video content alongside your photos so you’ll never miss an opportunity to showcase your aesthetic to your followers!

How to Schedule Video Posts with Later:

Just like regular Instagram posts, you may also schedule Instagram videos that may automatically publish using Later on the web. Just upload your video, pick a date and time, along with your video will undoubtedly be published to Instagram at the scheduled time!

And to help you keep your Instagram aesthetic on point, you may also choose a thumbnail — a still from your own video that may appear in your Instagram grid — for the scheduled video ahead of time too.

Here’s how to schedule videos on Instagram:

Drag and drop your video from your media library in to your calendar.

Add your caption and adjust the time and date of one’s video to when you want to publish. To select your thumbnail image, click on the Thumbnail Cover button below your video and select a still from your own video.

Finally, ensure Auto Publish is selected from the drop-down menu, click Save, and that’s it!

Instagram video scheduling can be acquired now on all of Later’s paid plans, starting at $9/ month. Upgrade now to get access!

New visitors to your profile are much more likely to convert in to followers if they know just what they can are expecting from your feed.

And now that you’ve learned precisely how to create and curate an Instagram aesthetic for the brand, you’re ready to design, execute, and showcase your very own beautifully-crafted Instagram feed!

Ready to create your own Instagram aesthetic? Design, curate, and plan your feed with Later!

