How to vinyl wrap a NASCAR Cup stock car

By
Jasyson
-

Check out this timelapse video of the Rick Ware Racing No.27 Ford Mustang, driven by JJ Yeley, being vinyl covered in unique NASCAR Heat 5 logo designs to commemorate an Xbox Live Gold promo at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

And make sure to take a look at all the most recent news and uses on the NASCAR Heat 5 website, so you can taste the delights of stock car racing from your house.

Car of J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games

Photo by: Uncredited

J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games

J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller/ Motorsport Images

J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games, Kaz Grala, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro American Ethanol

J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games, Kaz Grala, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro American Ethanol

Photo by: Jasen Vinlove/ NKP/ Motorsport Images

