How to vinyl wrap a NASCAR Cup stock car

Check out this timelapse video of the Rick Ware Racing No.27 Ford Mustang, driven by JJ Yeley, being vinyl covered in unique NASCAR Heat 5 logo designs to commemorate an Xbox Live Gold promo at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

