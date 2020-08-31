How to vinyl wrap a NASCAR Cup stock car

Check out this timelapse video of the Rick Ware Racing No.27 Ford Mustang, driven by JJ Yeley, being vinyl covered in unique NASCAR Heat 5 logo designs to commemorate an Xbox Live Gold promo at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.
And make sure to take a look at all the most recent news and uses on the NASCAR Heat 5 website, so you can taste the delights of stock car racing from your house.
Car of J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games
Photo by: Uncredited
J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller/ Motorsport Images
J.J. Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Ford Mustang Motorsport Games, Kaz Grala, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro American Ethanol
Photo by: Jasen Vinlove/ NKP/ Motorsport Images