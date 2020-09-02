How To Use Social Learning In Your Organization

Social Learning: Learn Why It Is Valuable
As the name recommends, social learning is merely learning with and from others. Social learning takes place when people discover through interaction with other people, whether straight or indirectly. For example, people learning through in person interaction with another person is social learning through direct contact. Similarly, interactions in between people on social networks are indirect contact. Social learning as a learning approach is stemmed from the social learning theory, which can be summed up in the following points:
- Learning is a cognitive procedure that happens much better in a social context. Human beings naturally choose to discover in a social setting (in groups) due to the fact that they discover much better that method.
- It is the interchange of understanding and viewpoint in between 2 people that develops brand-new understanding that is individual to each student.
- Learning takes place by observing habits in addition to observing the effect of that habits in other people. This is called vicarious support.
- Learning includes observation of habits, extraction of details from observed habits, and making choices about the efficiency of those habits (whether to duplicate …