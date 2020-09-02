How To Use Social Learning In Your Organization

Social Learning: Learn Why It Is Valuable

As the name recommends, social learning is merely learning with and from others. Social learning takes place when people discover through interaction with other people, whether straight or indirectly. For example, people learning through in person interaction with another person is social learning through direct contact. Similarly, interactions in between people on social networks are indirect contact. Social learning as a learning approach is stemmed from the social learning theory, which can be summed up in the following points: