How to use Microsoft Teams with your friends and family

It’s taken a while, particularly thinking about the variety of individuals who are trying to find hassle-free methods to chat and videoconference nowadays, however Microsoft has actually lastly developed a variation of its organisation Teams app for individualuse The app, which is thought about to remain in sneak peek, is presently just readily available for mobile phones (iOS and Android). You get 10 GB of file storage for your “team” and 2GB of individual file storage per individual.

What follows is a fast how-to on utilizing Teams for interacting with friends andfamily It is readily available for both iOS and Android; the 2 apps are incredibly comparable. The just distinction might remain in the positioning of, state, the “Start new chat” button.

The app uses a range of methods to interact: chat, audio-only, and video. Everybody taking part has to have the app on their gadget, and you likewise require a Microsoft account (which is reasonably basic to register for).