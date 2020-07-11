How to Use Instagram Games & Challenges to Grow Your Following

Want to host fun Instagram games or challenges on your profile but don’t know where to start?

We asked Bailey Stanworth, PLAY Digital Founder, to share how she successfully used Instagram games to grow her business and her brand.

From developing a playful concept to locking in your hashtags and challenge captions, here’s her 10 top tips to using Instagram games for growth!

What are Instagram Games and Challenges?

Have you ever been tagged in an Instagram challenge?

You know, the ones where you’re asked to complete the blank, tag a buddy, nominate some body to keep it going, and so on.

Chances have you been have — Instagram challenges have become ever more popular as a way to not only raise your engagement but additionally your social networking following.

Did you understand these challenges (and games) are several of the most powerful content on Instagram right now?

This is really because challenges provide fun for users while also developing a digital footprint through expanded reach and impressions.

With Instagram Stories’ new challenge sticker, challenges an average of roll from Instagram Stories, but since stories disappear after 24 hours, you will want to run an Instagram challenge on your feed?

I recently kicked off the “Bathtub Challenge” after seeing a buddy post an enjoyable dolled up photo in her bath tub and instantly thought, I MUST DO THAT.

Which got my creative juices flowing, if I wanted to replicate her cute photo… what other people would? That’s where in actuality the challenge idea was born.

I placed on a fancy dress outfits I was supposed to wear to a wedding which was canceled due to quarantine, poured myself a glass of rosé, set up my tripod, and hopped in my own bathtub… naturally.

After getting the shot, I nominated some influential friends, including The Birds Papaya, Tia Booth and Elena Davies, to interact on the Bathtub Challenge.

Within a few days all 3 of these had posted their glamorous bathtub/shower photos and helped create a spiderweb effect. Suddenly, friends were tagging friends, and the hashtags found steam because the web of nominees grew larger!

The hashtag #bathtubchallenge went from just a handful of photos to over 2000 rapidly. I even saw Julia Roberts post her own version of the Bathtub Challenge… and while I can’t confirm it, I’m going to tell myself it stemmed from our challenge.

Another way I managed to cultivate an interactive movement on Instagram was through our recent PLAY Pong Tournament which I started to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

With 16 players we had the ability to utilize Instagram Live to essentially create a group of live games followers could tune in to in real-time.

Again, I called on friends like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, The Birds Papaya, Blake Horstmann, Elena Davies, Hannah Berner, and more to come together to raise money for an excellent cause.

Initially, I thought it could just be an enjoyable little way to surrender while quarantining in our houses but it quickly became a viral event that sometimes up by the conclusion of the Live up to 100,000 people were tuning in to watch.

By the end of the very first round, we’d reached our goal of $10,000 and by the Championship round, we’d raised over $15,000 in total!

Instagram games and challenges deliver a primary call to action that organically drives users to share and promote your articles on their platforms. It’s a win-win for many, why wouldn’t you create your own Instagram game?

It doesn’t matter if you should be a brand or an influencer, creating your personal challenge/game for Instagram (or any social networking platform) is definitely an easy growth tool you can begin implementing today.

Now, let’s get to the nice stuff. How do you successfully create an Instagram game? Check out my top 10 guidelines and guidelines for strategically creating and gaining momentum with your challenge.

How to Create an Instagram Game or Challenge for Your Brand

The digital space may be intimidating to show up in but Instagram games and challenges certainly are a way to get creative and have fun with your audience.

I want you to have the tools and insight to launch your personal version of a viral challenge so I’ve assembled my top 10 tricks and tips!

Instagram Games and Challenges Tip #1: Make It Fun

Just just like a viral meme or the next event in your calendar, you want your audience to be excited to engage with your content.

That means, rendering it eye-catching, intriguing, and fun! Think beyond your box and come up with something which as Marie Kondo says, sparks joy.

After all, have you been more likely to participate in a “See A Dog, Share A Dog” challenge or a “See Vacuum, Share A Vacuum” challenge. The correct answer is dog (I really hope you said dog).

Instagram Games and Challenges Tip #2: Easy Should Outweigh Effort

If you want people to interact on your Instagram game, it has to be easy. Because let’s be honest, people may be lazy.

Make sure the key elements (or props) in your game or challenge are accessible to the majority of not merely your audience, but all audiences. To be extra inclusive, ensure you provide easy substitutions — think bottles of wine instead of weights.

You don’t want anyone to feel like the job is too difficult before they even take part. It’s on you to make it simple, by taking the unnecessary effort out of the challenge.

Instagram Games and Challenges #3: Talk Trends

Whether you’re on TikTok or Instagram, trends are everything today.

Leveraging what’s going on on earth is a great, tactical way to spark interest.

If there’s already buzz around an interest, event, or pop culture moment, take advantage of that momentum. When people are already invested in a topic, they’re much more likely to stay and take notice!

Instagram Games and Challenges Tip #4: Call For Action

The ultimate goal is to get others involved, which means you need to let them know to do just that.

Make sure you are giving, clear, concise instructions on what to interact on the fun and successfully take part in the challenge.

This is as simple as asking your audience to “fill in the blanks and nominate 3 friends to take the quiz” in the same way long as it’s a tangible call to action to become involved and spread the word.

With this in mind, it’s worth giving yourself sufficient time to write and edit your captions.

One of the best ways to do this is by writing all of your captions in one go using Later’s Instagram scheduler on desktop. With the calendar view, you are able to craft and edit your entire captions all at once:

You can even add line breaks to your Instagram captions with Later, which is a smart way to keep challenge or game rules easy to digest, even though you’ve got several points to make!

Plus, by giving your self some editing time, you’re more likely to catch any typos or errors that may have slipped through the web in your first round of writing.

Instagram Games and Challenges Tip #5: Get Your Brand On

This may be the most critical tip of these all: Make sure you brand your Instagram game. I repeat, ensure you brand your Instagram game.

If you miss this step, it’s like providing a business card without your contact information — there’s no benefit!

Whether you’re an influencer or even a brand, it’s important your Instagram game is branded with your logo and social handle(s) that drive straight back to your channels.

When users share your articles, you want it to be clear that you or your account is the origin of the process.

Instagram Games and Challenges Tip #6: Leave Your Mark

Creating a unique name and hashtag for the Instagram game is a must!

Make sure you are researching your name, hashtag, along with other assets before launching to ensure they’re not already active. Having a unique hashtag allows you to easily track overall engagement, growth, and results.

When creating both the Bathtub Challenge and PLAY Pong hashtags I made sure to research them first to ensure that they wouldn’t be polluted with other random posts. Doing your research and creating a thing that is on-brand but available is key when it comes to picking your hashtag.

Instagram Games and Challenges Tip #7: Incentivize

Let your audience know what they could benefit from getting involved.

Will you be following select participants? Will you be sharing your favorite posts to your feed or stories? Will they get highlighted in your website?

Think in what incentives your audience value most after which leverage these benefits to entice your audience to join in on the fun.

It’s a great strategy to really kick things off and move the needle when making a viral challenge.

Instagram Games and Challenges Tip #8: Think Like a Follower

Step in to your followers’ shoes and get yourself:

Do I have everything needed to successfully join this challenge?

Is the Instagram game readily available?

Is it clear how to get involved?

Are the instructions easy to comprehend?

It’s crucial to sign up for the guesswork for your audience (and potential audiences as your challenge/game spiderwebs out to new audiences!).

Make it simple and break everything down from a person’s eye of the customer — ensure that you haven’t missed any steps or information that could limit people from getting involved.

Instagram Games and Challenges Tip #9: Follow Up With Friends

There’s no shame in asking the others for support!

Give your challenge a boost by calling on friends, employees, co-workers, brand partners, etc. to support and kick off engagement by being the very first to share on their personal platforms.

Remember a smile and mutual support can go a long way!

Instagram Games and Challenges Tip #10: Repeat

Just like creating any content, consistency is key when cultivating an electronic footprint.

Consider turning your Instagram game in to a branded series that you dedicate to month-to-month, bi-weekly, and even weekly. This encourages steady engagement together with your audience, and yes it gives these people something to look forward to on your station!

Now that you have the various tools to produce a viral Instagram challenge or even game, We can’t wait around to observe what you generate in the electronic digital space.

Don’t neglect to nominate me, @baileyjst, in order to participate in your current challenge!

