How to use Google’s new social distancing app

Google has launched a new instrument which helps you to simply see social distancing pointers overlaid on the actual world utilizing augmented actuality.

The firm launched Sodar (which doubtless means “social distancing radar”) this week and it’s accessible free for anybody utilizing a contemporary Android smartphone.

The app is just accessible for Android customers, so that you’re out of luck when you have an iPhone.

Here’s how one can use it:

Download Google Chrome and Google Play Services for AR

You’ll want two items of software program put in: Google Chrome, which is probably going to be your default net browser, and Google Play Services for AR.

Many trendy smartphones have Google Play Services for AR already put in, however if you happen to don’t have it, seek for it within the Google Play Store and obtain it: