How to use Google One to back up your Android phone

Backing up your Android phone is constantly clever– and backing it up to the cloud makes it simple to reload your information even if your phone is lost, taken, or broken. And now you can back up a few of that information to Google’s cloud storage service, Google One, even if you aren’t on among the business’s paid strategies, which begin at $1.99 for 100 GB of storage. If you have actually got an individual Google account ( not a G Suite account), you can get up to 15 GB of storage for support up your mobile information (although that can differ rather, depending upon what other services/ accounts you have).

Back up information with Android

Of course, you do not require Google One to back up your app information, call history, contacts, settings, or SMS messages. You might currently do that quickly utilizing your Android settings and your Google Drive storage. Just in case, here’s a pointer how to do that.

Note: Because Android phones can vary extensively in how they deal with numerous functions, the treatment you use to make it possible for the backup might vary depending upon whether you use a Pixel phone, a Samsung Galaxy phone, or one from another maker. This is the treatment if you’re utilizing a Pixel phone; yours might differ rather.