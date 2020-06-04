How to use Facebook’s new tool for transferring images and videos to Google Photos

Facebook’s Google Photos transfer tool, first announced for the usa and Canada back in April, is now available globally, the business announced on Thursday.

The new data transfer tool gives you to create copies out of all the photos or videos in your Facebook account and transfer them to a linked Google Photos one. The tool was initially made available in select elements of Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America last December and it’s been expanding to more countries since.

Here’s how to use the new data transfer tool on Facebook:

While logged into your Facebook account, click on the down arrow at the conclusion of the top of menu bar and select “Settings.” Select the tab that reads “Your Facebook Information.” Click on “Transfer a copy of your Photos or Videos.”

Right now, users can just only store photos on Google Photos. However, a Facebook spokesperson told The Verge in April that the “people will also be able to transfer photos to other companies that join the Data Transfer Program.”

That initiative was established in 2018 between Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter and it’s designed to foster joint efforts around improved data sharing tools, both involving the companies and for consumers. Apple later joined the open-source effort, called the Data Transfer Project, in 2019. However, it’s unclear when Facebook will add support for other services.