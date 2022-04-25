Concussion is a form of brain injury and is the most common cause of craniocerebral trauma. After a noticeable blow to the head, it is necessary to consult a doctor, do an X-ray, rule out the presence of cracks in the skull, bleeding, and consult a neurologist.

Aysor.am talked to therapist Lilit Minasyan about the types of concussions, treatment methods and period.

“In case of head injuries, which are not accompanied by loss of consciousness, if the person next to the victim knows the basic rules, first aid can be provided, following the symptoms. In case of falling from a great height, bleeding or loss of consciousness, an ambulance should be called immediately.

First of all, the victim should be examined, if there are wounds, bandaged, the condition should be constantly monitored. “In such a situation, it is possible to keep calm, put the victim to a comfortable position, and keep awake for 30-60 minutes until the doctor arrives,” said the therapist.

In her speech, Lilit Minasyan also referred to the symptoms of a concussion, noting that even in their absence, it is very necessary to see a doctor to avoid further complications.



The symptoms are:

Paleness, sweating, weakness

Impaired concentration, headache, nausea and vomiting

Inhibition of reactions, decentralization in space և time

Lack of appetite, fever

Short-term loss of consciousness

Feeling of instability in the legs, sleep disorders (appear later), feeling of fatigue

Noticeable injuries (nosebleeds, tears)



There are three main types of concussions

First-degree concussion, accompanied by a slight fainting, after 30 minutes the victim may feel better.

Second degree concussion: disorientation lasts more than 20 minutes.

Third degree concussion – loss of consciousness. The victim may not remember who he is or what happened.



Therapist Lilit Minasyan spoke about the treatment և the conditions that can lead to a full recovery.

The treatment for concussions can take from ten days to a month, depending on the patient’s degree of well-being.

Home treatment is possible only in case of a mild head injury with the permission of a doctor. In that case, you need a comfortable bed to ensure a quiet and long sleep.

To improve the condition, the doctor advises to listen to music (without headphones), use soothing, herbal infusions, limit salt intake.



You can not:

Watch TV, videos, or play on the computer, because the blinking circles strain the brain և overload. It is not recommended to read in order to avoid tension in the eyes and consciousness.

Usually after 24-48 hours the signs and symptoms of concussion disappear. To avoid a recurrence of a concussion, the therapist considers it necessary to undergo a medical examination in the coming hours.

