How to support the Black Lives Matter movement even if you can’t attend the protests

Thousands of individuals have joined in demonstrations worldwide in the aftermath of the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis on Monday 25 May.

Protests, marches and vigils have been held in the US and internationally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, with activists demanding justice in the wake of Mr Floyd’s dying and calling for an finish to police brutality in opposition to black individuals.

On 29 May, Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, was charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter. The officer had been filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not simply the headlines





On Sunday 31 May, hundreds took half in an anti-racist protest in London, which noticed many protestors kneel and repeat: “No justice, no peace” and “Say my name, George Floyd.” Placards had been additionally held aloft with statements together with: “Racism has no place” and “I can’t breathe,” the latter in reference to the phrases Mr Floyd mentioned as the officer knelt on his neck.

Further protests are scheduled to happen on Wednesday 3 June at London’s Hyde Park at 1pm, on Saturday 6 June at the Grey’s Monument in Newcastle upon Tyne at 1pm, on Saturday 6 June at London’s Parliament Square at 1pm, and on 7 June at the US Embassy in London at 2pm.

Watch extra

Huge crowds are anticipated to take part the organised protests in the coming days. However, not all who want to attend might have the ability to achieve this.

This could also be as a result of they’re unable to journey to the location of an indication, have been instructed to keep house and proceed shielding due to a well being situation, or they really feel involved about standing amongst a big crowd due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown guidelines.

If you are unable to attend the protests, there are nonetheless a number of methods you can take motion to reveal your support, similar to by donating to a bail fund or by donating to a fundraiser arrange in support of Mr Floyd’s household.

Donate

The Minnesota Freedom Fund is a non-profit organisation that gives funds for protesters who’ve been arrested and wish to pay bail so as to keep away from being imprisoned.

“We will walk with transparency and accountability to use those funds to first and foremost pay bail for those who have shown up in love and grief and rage to demand justice for the murder of George Floyd, and then to post bail in our community for those who are held pretrial simply because they cannot pay and to post bonds to free people from ICE detention,” the organisation mentioned.

To donate, click here.





The Bail Project additionally offers funds to pay bail “to prevent incarceration and combat racial economic disparities in the bail system”.

To donate, click here.

You can guarantee your donation is break up amongst a number of bail funds on the ActBlue web site.

These 37 bail funds embody the Philadelphia Bail Fund, the LGBTQ Freedom Fund, the Community Justice Exchange National Bail Fund Network and the Mississippi Bail Fund Collective.

To donate, click here.

Two fundraisers have been arrange in Mr Floyd’s reminiscence by his household. The first, which was created by his brother Philonise Floyd, was created so as to increase cash to cowl funeral and burial bills, to pay for counselling, to cowl lodging and journey bills throughout courtroom proceedings and to present help for the household.

To donate, click here.

The second fundraiser was launched by Mr Floyd’s sister, Bridgett Floyd, to present additional look after the household.

To donate, click here.

There are a number of native Minnesota-based organisations which are in want of donations, together with Black Visions Collective, a black, trans and queer-led organisation that’s “dedicated to Black liberation and to collective liberation”.

To donate, click here.

Reclaim the Block, which was based in 2018, is dedicated to transferring cash from the police drive to assist support different areas of the neighborhood in Minneapolis. “We do not believe that increased regulation of or public engagement with the police will lead to safer communities, as community testimony and documented police conduct suggest otherwise,” the organisation states.

To donate, click here.





You may help to present medical provides to these in want throughout protests by donating to the North Star Health Collective, a Minnesota-based organisation that coordinates and offers well being care companies, sources and coaching.

To donate, click here.

You can donate straight in direction of the Black Lives Matter movement, so as to support the organisation’s “ongoing fight to end state-sanctioned violence, liberate black people, and end white supremacy forever”.

To donate, click here.

A fundraiser has been arrange on GoFundMe for Black Lives Matter UK (BLMUK), a coalition of black activists and organisers from round the UK. The fundraiser is asking for donations so as to “support UKBLM’s work with black communities in the UK”.

To donate, click here.

Watch extra

In April, Belly Mujinga, a black railway employee, died two weeks after being spat at whereas working at Victoria station in London by a person who claimed he had coronavirus. The British Transport Police not too long ago confirmed that no additional motion is being taken in relation to her dying, stating that there’s “no evidence to substantiate any criminal offences”.​

A fundraiser has been arrange on GoFundMe so as to support her household, together with her daughter.

To donate, click here.

The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, is known as after Stephen Lawrence, a black teenager who was killed in southeast London in 1993 in a racist assault.

The organisation “aims to be a fitting legacy to Stephen’s memory” by supporting younger individuals “to transform their lives by overcoming disadvantage and discrimination”, encouraging larger range in companies and “continuing to campaign for fairness and justice”.

To donate, click here.

The Movement for Black Lives​ is a world initiative that goals to create for black organisations to conduct conversations about present political circumstances.

“We believe that prisons, police and all other institutions that inflict violence on Black people must be abolished and replaced by institutions that value and affirm the flourishing of black lives,” the organisation states. “The current systems we live inside of need to be radically transformed, which includes a realignment of global power.”

To donate, click here.

Stop Watch UK, an organisation that has been operating for the previous decade, is dedicated to selling honest and accountable policing, ensuring the public is knowledgeable about the use of cease and search and offering “legal support challenging stop and search”.

A fundraiser, titled “National Campaign for Fair and Accountable Policing”, has been created on behalf of the charity following current requests.

To donate, click here.

Sign petitions

Several petitions have been gaining traction in the previous week demanding for justice in the wake of Mr Floyd’s dying.

One petition, on the web site for Color of Change, has accrued virtually 3.5 million signatures, simply shy of its four million goal.

In the petition’s description, it states that whereas Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter, the three officers additionally at the scene – Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng – “must also be charged for participating in George’s murder”.

To signal the petition, click here.





On Change.org, a petition titled “Justice for George Floyd” has gained greater than 10 million signatures.

“We are trying to reach the attention of Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman to beg to have the officers involved in this disgusting situation fired and for charges to be filed immediately,” the petition states. “Please help us get justice for George and his family!”

To signal the petition, click here.

Another petition, launched on the web site wecantbreathenational.org, states that it’s calling on Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman to arrest and cost the cops concerned with Mr Floyd’s dying with second diploma homicide.

To signal the petition, click here.

The NAACP, a US civil rights organisation, has created a petition demanding the quick arrest of the three officers who had been current when Chauvin kneeled on Mr Floyd’s neck.





The petition can be demanding the “appointment of an independent special prosecutor to lead the federal government’s full and impartial investigation of the murder of George Floyd”, the “resinstitution by the Department of Justice of consent decrees on police departments and municipal governments across this country that have demonstrated patterns of racism towards and mistreatment of people of colour” and the “sweeping police reform–federal legislation mandating a zero-tolerance approach in penalising and/or prosecuting police officers who kill unarmed, non-violent, and non-resisting individuals in an arrest”.

To signal the petition, click here.

A petition calling for justice for Ms Mujinga has been arrange on Change.org, garnering greater than 400,000 signatures. The purpose of the petition is to discover the one that assaulted Ms Mujinga at Victoria station and to be sure that frontline staff inside Transport for London are supplied with essential protecting gear.

Watch extra

“At this time, we are not pursuing a prosecution but are still campaigning to secure protection and support for those working at GTR [Govia Thameslink Railway]. Please sign to help us,” it states.

To signal the petition, click here.

In March, Breonna Taylor, a black emergency medical technician, was fatally shot by the Louisville Metro Police Department in her house, after officers entered the property whereas serving a “no-knock warrant”. Her household is looking for reprimand for the killing in a lawsuit, accusing the cops of wrongful dying, extreme drive and gross negligence.

A petition has been launched on the devoted web site standwithbre.com. “We’re calling on the Louisville Metro Police Department to terminate the police involved, and for a special prosecutor to be appointed to bring forward charges against the officers and oversee all parts of this case,” the petition states.

To signal the petition, click here.