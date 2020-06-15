How to stream today’s Fortnite event at the Agency online

Fortnite’s next big in-game event is happening soon. An ominous countdown in the Fortnite lobby, in Midas’ room in the battle pass menu, and above the central Agency building on the map is marking the time until 2:05PM ET. Hopefully, when the countdown reaches zero, Epic Games will treat players to another in-game spectacle on par with the rocket launch, the destruction of beloved landmark Tilted Towers, or the black hole event.

Epic hasn’t said much about what’s to come, but mysterious hatches have appeared in the water around the Agency and a large pulsing orb is visible in Midas’ room. It seems likely the hatches and the orb will soon be part of the event for some reason, but in a casino game that has transported players to interdimensional realms, anything is achievable.

If you want to participate in the event or watch it online, here’s what you need to know.

When is the Fortnite event?

The Fortnite event at the Agency takes place today, June 15th, at 2:05PM ET.

How do I watch the Fortnite event in-game?

Like it has for past events, Epic will presumably turn off other playlists and enable you to jump in to one dedicated to the event soon before it happens. Event matches are usually Team Rumble free-for-alls to start. But right before the countdown reaches zero, Epic will likely stop players from shooting to allow them to experience the event without distraction.

Epic recommends showing up 30 minutes before the event starts and says that space will soon be “limited.” It could just take longer than usual to get into an event playlist because of the rush of men and women trying to join, so hopping online early will help ensure that you’ll get into a casino game with time to spare.

Where could i watch the Fortnite event online?

Epic on average doesn’t stream its events, but it seems likely that numerous popular Fortnite streamers will soon be broadcasting the event on the channels. Here are a few channels to keep your eye on:

Streamers and other content creators frequently post a replay of the event shortly after it’s completed, and that means you should be able to find one on YouTube after the event if you can’t catch it live.