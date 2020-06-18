How to stream Disney Plus

The highly anticipated Disney Plus streaming service, which will likely prove as essential as Netflix to many consumers, is now available. Disney Plus combines content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic in to a single streaming app. You can dig into Disney Plus’ vault of animated classics, superhero blockbusters, TV shows, and new originals, like The Mandalorian.

Here’s all you should know about getting started with Disney Plus.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

Disney Plus is $6.99 per month or $69.99 if you pay annually. There’s also big money that combines Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Plus for just one rate of $12.99 per month. You can access Disney Plus on mobile phones, TVs, streaming gadgets, game consoles, and the web.

Where is Disney Plus available?

Disney Plus started off in the United States and Canada. The full service is also obtainable in Australia, New Zealand, great britain, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and France.

Content selection will differ predicated on your country, as it does with Netflix and other streaming services.

What devices can I watch Disney Plus on at launch?

Disney has managed to land relates to all the key streaming platforms. Below would be the various platforms that offer Disney Plus with download links where available.

How many user profiles may i create on my Disney Plus account?

Each Disney Plus account supports up to seven individual profiles with personalized guidelines and split up watchlists.

What will there be to watch?

Disney Plus is consistently changing and adding to its library, but here are a few of the many things you can view right now:

Are there parental controls?

…sort of. When you develop a profile and designate it as a kid’s account, it’ll be limited to a special portal of Disney Plus which includes age-appropriate content for kids.

However, there’s nothing stopping young ones from switching profiles in to the regular Disney Plus experience. Disney doesn’t offer any PIN protection or means of keeping them locked in to the kid-optimized experience.

How many devices can I stream Disney Plus on at the same time?

Disney Plus allows four concurrent streams across devices.

This is more than what Hulu (one stream at a time) and ESPN Plus (three streams) offer, so if you’re becoming a member of the triple bundle, you need to be mindful of this. You must have enough slots so that everybody in your household can observe what they desire with Disney Plus, but that won’t necessarily be true of the other services.

How do downloads work?

You can download movies and Shows from Disney Plus on up to 10 mobile phones. Downloads are supported on iPhone, iPad, Android phones, and Android tablets (including Amazon Fire tablets). They are not on laptops.

Disney claims it will allow unlimited downloads constrained only by the available storage on your device. Subscribers must connect to the internet at least one time every 30 days for downloads to remain available, but Disney Plus automatically renews down load licenses once you do — so don’t worry about any such thing expiring for you when you’re about to get on a plane or hand your kid an iPad before a road trip.

In the Disney Plus settings menu, it is possible to pick between high, medium, and standard quality for downloads, and the app helpfully shows you how much stuff you can save for every one. High takes up a lot more storage compared to other choices, but if you’ve got the space and want the most notable Disney Plus experience from an web connection, that’s most likely the one you would like.

High quality means Disney Plus will down load the best version of confirmed show or movie that the device is capable of playing. Video resolution is optimized for whatever screen you’re using, of course, if your phone or tablet supports expanded HDR color (and an ever-increasing number of them do), you’ll get HDR-enabled downloads.

One nice touch is that Disney Plus always shows the many video and audio formats that a bit of content will come in, so even when your device can’t play something in 4K, you’ll at least know the option will there be on TELEVISION screens. Notice in The Little Mermaid example on an iPad Pro below, the downloaded video will undoubtedly be HD with Dolby Vision HDR and 5.1 audio, but down below you can view that it’s available elsewhere in 4K with Dolby Atmos audio.

Do I have to pay extra for 4K?

No, 4K streaming is available within the standard Disney Plus plan.

Can I share my Disney Plus password with family and friends without getting into trouble?

Probably, so long as you keep it within reason. Disney acknowledges that password sharing is just a thing and doesn’t seem too worried about strictly monitoring who’s utilizing your Disney Plus account and where. But if things get out of hand or if password sharing affects the service’s growth substantially, Disney might get less flexible.