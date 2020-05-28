How to stop FaceTime from resizing your call windows

During a gaggle call, FaceTime mechanically enlarges the window of whoever’s talking. This means when you’ve got 4 or extra individuals on a call, the windows will resize, float, and bounce round throughout a gaggle call. It may be distracting and complicated.

If you’d reasonably maintain all of your FaceTime windows static and the identical measurement throughout a call, there’s fast approach to do this within the newest iOS and iPadOS variations, in addition to the newest model of macOS.

On iPhone

These directions are for an iPhone, however the course of for the iPad needs to be related. First, be sure that your FaceTime app is up to date by checking to see when you’re working iOS 13.5 or iPadOS 13.5:

Open settings.

Go to “General.”

Tap “Software Update.”

If an replace is out there, you’ll see it right here. If not, your gadget will let you know it’s up to date.

Now that your software program’s up to date, right here’s how one can stop the windows from resizing.

Open settings.

Scroll down and faucet FaceTime.

Navigate to “Automatic Prominence.”

Toggle off “Speaking.”

On a Mac

First, be sure that your Mac is working Catalina 10.15.5:

Click on the apple icon within the left nook of the menu bar.

Select “System Preferences.”

Open “Software Update.”

You’ll see what macOS you’re on and if any updates can be found right here.

To change your FaceTime preferences:

Open up FaceTime.

Click on “FaceTime” within the left aspect of the menu bar on the high of the display screen.

Select “Preferences” (or press ⌘ – ,).

In the pop-up window, beneath “Automatic Prominence,” uncheck the field subsequent to “Speaking.”

During the call you may double-click on an individual’s window to maximize them, and this may grey out the opposite windows, however aside from that, everybody’s windows will stay static and the identical measurement. The corners of the windows will nonetheless overlap on each cellular and desktop.