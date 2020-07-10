How to stop Facebook’s iOS bug from crashing Spotify, Pinterest, Tinder, and other apps

Facebook’s iOS SDK is causing a number of popular iPhone apps to crash today, including Spotify, Pinterest, and Tinder. This may be the second time the issue has occurred lately, but there exists a workaround available to have the apps straight back up and running before Facebook fixes the problems.

Lockdown Apps, a firewall and privacy protection app on iOS, uses a VPN to block trackers and things like Facebook’s iOS SDK from loading in third-party apps. It will allow apps like Spotify, Pinterest, and Tinder to launch within a Facebook iOS SDK outage, and it’s completely free to use. Here’s how to get the app setup:

Download Lockdown Apps from the App Store

Launch Lockdown Apps, and follow the on-screen tutorial

Tap the “firewall on” button at the top of the app

You’ll need to agree to set up a VPN profile on your iPhone

Once set up, you can toggle the VPN / firewall from within Lockdown Apps

This is a good temporary workaround for the Facebook iOS SDK issues, and it should use every app that is crashing today. If you no longer need Lockdown Apps after Facebook resolves the problems, you are able to simply take away the app, and it will also take away the VPN profile.